Zara and Mike Tindall surprised passengers on an economy flight recently

Between Prince William and Princess Kate getting in trouble for riding a helicopter, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting in trouble for riding a private jet, you'd be forgiven for thinking that royals don't quite use the same modes of transport as the rest of us.

But Zara and Mike Tindall have proven us wrong by showing royal fans how down to earth they can be. Recently, Princess Anne's daughter and her former rugby pro husband surprised passengers when they were spotted on board a commercial Air France flight, sitting in economy.

The Tindalls were travelling from Nice to London Heathrow, after they had attended the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Sun published photos of the two doing normal airport things such as waiting for the flight and stashing their bags in the overhead compartment once on the plane.

The publication also spoke to fellow passenger James Smith, who revealed: "I got a selfie with Mike before getting on the plane.

"We were blown away that they were sitting in economy class.

"Everyone left them to mind their own business — I chatted to Mike. He was very friendly and was a bit tired — probably from an after party from the F1.

"He spoke about the race. He told me he really enjoyed the last 12 laps. They were both lovely."

While attending the sporting event in Monte-Carlo, Mike and Zara appeared to be having a ~Grand~ old time, even stopping to pose for a photo while beaming at the camera and leaning into each other.

It's not the first time the Tindalls have been praised for their relatable ways.

When Mike invited his wife to be his first podcast guest on his new series, called Mike Drop, royal fans couldn't help but notice the sweet banter between the two.

"What a lovely interview. It was funny, kind and  informative. Enjoyed all of it. The friendly laughter between you both was a pleasure to see. Well done," one person commented at the time.

Never change, Mike and Zara!

