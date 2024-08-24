One unlikely A-lister was reportedly the "mediator" for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially separated, with Lopez filing for divorce this week after exactly two years of marriage.

The A-list couple has been plagued by divorce speculation since early 2024. And following the cancellation of Lopez's 'This Is Me... Live' tour , and their decision to put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market , it has long been reported that "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives".

According to sources, one unlikely A-lister acted as a "mediator" for the former couple amid their separation - Ben Affleck's ex wife, Jennifer Garner.

Garner was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, with the former couple sharing three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. And according to sources, the 13 Going on 30 star played a critical role mediating between Lopez and Affleck in recent months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Jen [Garner] feels slightly used as a pawn in J.Lo's bid to repair her marriage - she doesn't believe it was intentional," a source reportedly told Dailymail.com, with Garner said to have encouraged Affleck and Lopez to work on their marriage.

"But when Jen realized her ex-husband's marriage was past the point of salvation, her only concern was Ben's wellbeing and sobriety.

"She was put in the middle," the source continued. "And her friends think - no matter how you look at it, a man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife. Especially when said wife was a big love who Jen was compared to throughout their 13-year marriage. She is happy that Ben is now happy."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes amid the reports that Lopez had been leaning on Garner, finding an "unexpected ally" in the Hollywood actress.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," a source explained of the unexpected friendship to Us Weekly earlier this year, adding how Garner has become a source of support. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to.”

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have remained silent following the news of their separation.

We will continue to update this story.