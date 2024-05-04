Ben Affleck is "checking in on" Jennifer Garner following her recent loss, and "actively involved" in supporting her

Jennifer Garner is one of the most talked-about women in the world, taking a step back from the cameras in recent weeks following a personal loss.

The 52-year-old confirmed the news last month that her father William had died at the age of 85, praising his "gentle demeanour and quiet strength" in a beautiful tribute.

Garner has expressed her gratitude to her father, "for how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad...for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

In the weeks since her father's passing, Garner has reportedly been surrounded by a solid support network, including that of ex husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children, are reported to be in regular contact, with Affleck "actively involved" in supporting his ex wife following her father's death.

"[Ben] has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad's passing," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will."

It is thought that Jennifer Lopez, Affleck's wife, could also be a support to Garner, with the source adding that "Jennifer and Jen have gotten closer", something the source explains "is nice for both of them".

Also on hand is Garner's partner John Miller, with the source reporting that "Jennifer Garner and John Miller are doing well and they have talked about escalating their relationship to the next level."

"There is so much to say about my dad," Garner's announcement concluded. "My sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us - but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

