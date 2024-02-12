Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's sweet 13 Going on 30 reunion is going viral

It may have been 20 years since 13 Going on 30 graced our screens, but us millennials remember it as if it was yesterday.

Yes, from razzles to Poise magazine, we remember every detail, and have long wished for a Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff reunion.

Thankfully, the rom com gods delivered this week, as Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited at his Walk of Fame ceremony, with Garner even saying a few words about her co-star and friend on stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?” Jennifer Garner announced in her sweet speech. “I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth, Keira Knightley - I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years.

“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did? I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me.’

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don’t care what anyone says," Garner continued. “You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world. Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you. Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says, ‘Okay, the good and right thing has happened.’”

Well, this is lovely.