Jennifer Garner has sent an extremely sweet letter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

And it’s all about their ‘gorgeous’ and ‘clever’ baby Archie…

After resigning from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been staying out of the public eye, spending time as a family of three.

The Sussex family made news this week when they celebrated baby Archie’s first birthday, marking the day by breaking their silence.

Taking part in Save the Children’s ‘Save with Stories’ campaign, the funds of which go towards the coronavirus appeal, the family released a video of Meghan reading to baby Archie.

The video, filmed by Prince Harry, sees the family of three reading one of Archie’s favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!

Meghan and Harry’s contribution to the campaign proved popular, raking in millions of views.

Someone who was particularly impressed by the video was Jennifer Garner, with the A-list actress taking to her Instagram feed to write the Sussex couple an open letter of thanks.

‘Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,’ she posted to Instagram alongside the original video. ‘We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing – have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.’

She continued: ‘More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen.’

Well, this is lovely.