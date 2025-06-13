Brad Pitt’s Comments About Family Are Going Viral Weeks After Shiloh Jolie’s Latest Name Change

Brad Pitt is one of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly in 2025 as the actor returns to our screens in highly anticipated blockbuster, F1.

However, despite the buzz around his acting credentials, it is still Pitt's personal life that makes the most headlines, from his high profile divorce from Angelina Jolie, to his relationship with children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 16.

And while Pitt has not spoken publicly about his relationship with his six children, he did speak out this week to make a rare comment about the importance of family.

"No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on," Pitt explained to Entertainment Tonight during the Mexico premiere of his new movie. "It'll lead to the next success."

He continued: "Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.

"Friends, family, and that's it," he continued. "From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."

Pitt's comments have since gone viral, coming amid reports that his relationship with his children is strained, and weeks after Shiloh's second name change.

The 19-year-old filed to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname last year, shortening it to 'Shi Joli' just weeks ago. And the former couple's two other daughters, Vivienne and Zahara, also appear to now go by the surname "Jolie".

“[Pitt] wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” a source previously told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Pitt “doesn’t see the kids” as much as he would like.

"[It has been] a sad situation for years", another insider explained to PEOPLE back in 2022. "Many times, there have been long gaps where [Pitt] didn't see the kids at all."

We will continue to update this story.