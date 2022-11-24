Harry Styles breakup has reportedly been "difficult" for Olivia Wilde

Ending a relationship is never easy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen in Soho on March 15, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford / Getty)
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles broke up last week, after two years together.

Of course, breakups always bring with them lots of upset and confusion, and it sounds like, sadly, Olivia was hoping this love story would go in a different direction (boy band pun intended).

"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source told People. "They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."

Another source previously told the publication that Olivia and Harry had made a "very amicable decision" to take a break, as the former One Direction singer is "still touring and is now going abroad." 

Meanwhile, they explained Olivia "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."

A friend of the couple also told People the two "have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

This friend added: "The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

While the two stars kept the details of their romance under wraps, they were involved in a few pieces of very public drama over the past few months.

For example, Olivia was accused of cheating on her ex Jason Sudeikis with Harry. The actress and filmmaker denied this in an interview with Vanity Fair: "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she said. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Olivia and Jason were also embroiled in a highly publicised custody battle for their two children during her relationship with Harry.

There were also rumours Olivia and Harry were engaged, and a whole lot of feuds surrounding the production and release of Don't Worry Darling—directed by Olivia and starring Harry.

Still, it sounds like the two shared some wonderful times as well, with Harry explaining to Howard Stern how much he loved working with Olivia on the film.

Whatever happens, we hope they both find happiness in their own ways!

