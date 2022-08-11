Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She was handed them while performing onstage at CinemaCon.

You might remember Olivia Wilde being handed court papers in April while onstage at CinemaCon promoting her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

While she handled the situation immensely professionally – despite the envelope being labeled “private and confidential” and word quickly getting out about their contents, she carried on without wavering – the same hasn’t been said of her former partner Jason Sudeikis, who is said to have maneuvered the delivery of the papers to humiliate her.

She split from Sudeikis at the end of 2020, yet the couple have two kids together and are currently going through a custody battle.

Now, Wilde has spoken out about how Sudeikis has handled the situation for the first time – saying “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten [her].”

In documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Wilde shares: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

She also goes on to call out the “outrageous legal tactic,” adding: “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Sudeikis has always maintained that he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

He has gone on to add that the company originally wanted to deliver the papers in a child-free environment, and so purposefully avoided her boyfriend, Harry Styles’, house.

“I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present,” Sudeikis said. On the rather awkward delivery of the court papers, he adds: “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Here’s hoping the couple resolve the issue soon.