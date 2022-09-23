Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The producer has two children with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde has been in the news a lot recently – for Don’t Worry Darling drama, her relationship with Harry Styles, and her messy split from her ex-partner of nine years Jason Sudeikis.

Now, the actor and director has opened up for the first time about the realities – and difficulties – of co-parenting with her ex.

This comes following Wilde was served legal papers on stage during a speech at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which Sudeikis has defended as an accident that shouldn’t have happened. A source said he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Clearly confused at the time, Wilde accepted the envelope and asked, “This is for me? Is this a script?”. Later, it was confirmed that the envelope actually contained custody papers.

Video you may like:

Following the event, Wilde has spoken about focusing more on her children and their needs. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, she said: “My priority is [the children]. As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy – my ex and I, we agree on that.”

“They are everything to us,” the 38-year-old continued. However, she reflected that the situation is “tough.”

“I think, you know, reshaping a family is tricky,” she shared with the host. “It’s hard, but it’s doable. If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But, you know, it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Reflecting on the ongoing drama surrounding her movie release and her breakup, she said she’s making sure not to read the online gossip to protect her own mental health.

“I’m not on the internet, I’m not on Instagram,” she confirmed. “I think that really helps, and just focusing on what’s real, your trusted circle of friends, what’s real, things that make you happy, people you love, people who love you, and like, just keeping your mind on what’s real. I think that’s how I get through it.”

Wilde is currently dating singer and actor Harry Styles, and it’s thought they’ve been together since last year.

Here’s hoping Wilde and Sudeikis can work out a co-parenting style that works for both them and the kids.