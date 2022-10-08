Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde rumoured to live together in the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Olivia's kids could be coming too

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were rumoured to be dating in 2020 after she split from husband Jason Sudeikis, and met Harry on set of the new film Don’t Worry Darling, which, on a separate note, has caused quite the conversation around spit-gate.

However, it wasn’t until January 2021 when the former One Direction band member and filmmaker Olivia fuelled rumours they were an item when they were pictured holding hands at a wedding, and have since been pictured on what some assumed to be dates with one another over the course of the year.

Harry and Olivia have sparked engagement rumours, and now it seems the couple are making moves in their relationship once again, as they are reportedly set to move in together in London with Olivia’s children Otis and Daisy, who she is co-parenting with her ex.

A source told The Sun Online Olivia, 38, has been eyeing up a school in North London to enrol her two kids in, which will be quite a change from Los Angeles.

Video you may like:

Olivia has reportedly been spending more time in the UK with the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, who reportedly bought an £8 million mansion close to Hampstead Heath back in 2019.

However, there are talks Jason may also relocate across the pond as he has been working on a new comedy series, Ted Lasso, in London.

The insider shared: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.

“Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him.

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.

“She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad.

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

Olivia and Harry have returned to USA as Harry embarks on his Love On Tour show.

However, things should calm down for the 28-year-old singer and actor who is slated to have two months off in December, and again in the Spring, before his European tour.

However, Olivia, Harry and Jason, have yet to confirm the move.