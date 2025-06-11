The 'Wedding Concerns' Behind Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Break-Up
Sources have spoken about what led up to the split
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been weathering the storm following their reported break-up last week. News that the pair have separated hit the headlines, and while neither party has officially confirmed the split speculation via their respective teams, there have been numerous reports from insiders who claim that Dakota and Chris have called time on their relationship after eight years together, and it 'feels final'.
Dakota and Chris' relationship has been an on-and-off since 2017, and the couple even had a secret engagement years ago, according to insiders. However, sources claim that Chris' reluctance to set a date for the nuptials was eventually their undoing. In a report for Page Six, one source claimed: "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding.
Multiple sources confirmed the break-up to People on 4th June, with one telling the magazine: "It feels final this time." Though a source had previously told People that the couple were "in no rush to get married," it seems Page Six' report somewhat invalidates that statement. A source also previously spoke to The U.S. Sun about some of the other issues that allegedly precipitated the break-up. "Dakota has been desperate for her and Chris to work out for years, and every time they broke up she was devastated and in tears," the insider said.
They continued: "Even some of Dakota's team would have to console her when they were apart and she could never move on. She really loves him and his children, and he deeply loves her, but things were just never lining up for them and it was very up and down. They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem and she'd expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life but they discussed it."
The Coldplay singer was previously married to actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple, 21, and Moses, 19. The exes are famous for their "conscious uncoupling" and remain close. During their romance, Dakota also appeared to have a wonderful relationship with Gwyneth and the children.
Iris Goldsztajn is a freelance news writer for Marie Claire UK.
Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, she is especially interested in debunking diet culture and de-stigmatising mental health struggles.
-
