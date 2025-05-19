Angelina Jolie’s Moving Words at Cannes Film Festival Are Going Viral
Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her eight year divorce from Brad Pitt and her surprising back up career to her candid words about motherhood, the 49-year-old never fails to make headlines.
This year, it was Jolie's return to the spotlight that got the world talking, with the Academy Award winning actress starring in 2024 biopic Maria to critical acclaim.
And following her triumphant comeback, Jolie made a grand return to Cannes Film Festival this week, with her surprise appearance going viral.
A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)
A photo posted by on
Jolie's viral appearance at the prestigious film festival was for a very special reason, with the actress chosen to present the Trophée Chopard to "rising star" actors, Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett.
And during her time on stage, Jolie gave a moving speech about the power of international cinema in times of upheaval.
"I love international cinema," Jolie told the audience in her poignant speech during the Friday evening Gala dinner and award presentation. "We are brought to other lands, into private moments, even on the battlefield, we connect and we empathize.
"I think of films like My Father Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes," she continued. "Anything that is possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"And none of us are naive," Jolie added in a powerful statement. "We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories, and many have lost their lives like Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Gardood killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina killed in Ukraine, and so many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now.
"We owe all of those risking their lives and sharing their stories and experiences a debt of gratitude, because they have helped us to learn and to evolve."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Gigi Hadid Is Now Being Brought Into the Blake Lively and Taylor Swift ‘Fall Out’
-
Prince George Was the Surprising ‘Wake-Up Call’ Behind Harry and Meghan’s Royal Departure
-
I’ve been feeling frazzled lately, but this unexpected fragrance note calms my senses like a comforting cup of tea
The alternative gourmand