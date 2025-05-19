Angelina Jolie’s Moving Words at Cannes Film Festival Are Going Viral

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her eight year divorce from Brad Pitt and her surprising back up career to her candid words about motherhood, the 49-year-old never fails to make headlines.

This year, it was Jolie's return to the spotlight that got the world talking, with the Academy Award winning actress starring in 2024 biopic Maria to critical acclaim.

And following her triumphant comeback, Jolie made a grand return to Cannes Film Festival this week, with her surprise appearance going viral.

Jolie's viral appearance at the prestigious film festival was for a very special reason, with the actress chosen to present the Trophée Chopard to "rising star" actors, Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett.

And during her time on stage, Jolie gave a moving speech about the power of international cinema in times of upheaval.

"I love international cinema," Jolie told the audience in her poignant speech during the Friday evening Gala dinner and award presentation. "We are brought to other lands, into private moments, even on the battlefield, we connect and we empathize.

"I think of films like My Father Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes," she continued. "Anything that is possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome.”

"And none of us are naive," Jolie added in a powerful statement. "We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories, and many have lost their lives like Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Gardood killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina killed in Ukraine, and so many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now.

"We owe all of those risking their lives and sharing their stories and experiences a debt of gratitude, because they have helped us to learn and to evolve."

