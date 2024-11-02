Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from the endless engagement speculation, to the recent viral video of Holland protecting Zendaya from swarming paparazzi, they never fail to make headlines.

This week, it was Holland's confession about googling his Euphoria star girlfriend that went viral, as the actor revealed that he often searched her name online to check in.

Holland's revelation came about during his recent 'On the Menu' podcast appearance, when he was asked about the last thing he googled.

"The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya," Holland replied. "I’m not on socials and I delete it when I’m not using it. So sometimes like - it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing - I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool."

He continued: "So I just give her a little google and look through the news and I’m like, 'she’s good'".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple, who has been dating since 2021, is known to be notoriously private, with both Zendaya and Tom speaking previously about their want to protect their relationship.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland explained during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya has previously added in a conversation with ELLE. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

We will continue to update this story.