Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the Golden Globe awards, according to reports

This weekend sees the 82nd Golden Globes, with the annual award ceremony returning to Beverly Hills to celebrate the past year in film and television. And with A-list nominees from Selena Gomez and Angelina Jolie, to Timothée Chalamet and Pamela Anderson, the evening is set to be star-studded.

Also featured on the list of A-list nominees is actor Ryan Reynolds, with his 2024 Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

However, despite being nominated, it has been reported that Reynolds and wife Blake Lively will not be in attendance at Monday’s event. Neither will be Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, according to a report via Deadline.

The news of the trio’s absence comes amid the It Ends With Us legal storm, with Blake Lively suing director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and for coordinating a smear campaign against her. And as Baldoni filed a lawsuit of his own this week, all parties look set for a challenging 2025.

Despite the timing, sources have reported that the A-list couple’s absence isn’t actually due to the scandal, with Reynolds and Lively choosing not to attend well in advance.

And it’s not just the couple who will not feature in the ceremony. Neither will mention of the ongoing It Ends With Us situation, with host Nikki Glaser confirming that she will be avoiding the subject on stage.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” Glaser explained to Yahoo Entertainment. “I also don’t want to give his name any — I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 82nd Golden Globes are set to take place on Monday 6 January.