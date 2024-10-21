'It Ends With Us' creator Colleen Hoover has posted about Blake Lively

It Ends With Us is undoubtedly the most talked-about film of the year, with the box office hit surrounded by controversy since its August release.

The highly-anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation was widely criticised for the lack of conversation around domestic abuse - a central theme to the plot, with producer and lead actress Blake Lively particularly coming under fire.

Lively faced criticism in the film's run-up for her "tone deaf" media approach - not giving enough attention to the topic of domestic violence in her interviews, and using the film's publicity to spotlight her other projects.

However, it was the behind the scenes drama that really made headlines, with reports of a rumoured rift over creative direction between Lively and director Justin Baldoni.

It has been reported that the "fracture" happened in the postproduction process, with the actress even said to have commissioned her own cut of the film. And with Lively's reportedly being the cut that made it to cinemas, the 37-year-old has been accused by TikTok sleuths of taking over the project.

The online backlash against Lively only intensified after the film's release, with controversial past interviews with the actress resurfacing, and her character coming under fire.

And while the actress has not addressed the backlash, she has been publicly supported by a host of friends and family members who have spoken out on her behalf.

This week, it was It Ends With Us creator Colleen Hoover who appeared to weigh in, posting an Instagram Stories about Lively.

Speaking in the Gossip Girl actress' favour, Hoover posted a photograph of the two of them, captioned: "I wonder if she knows how much I adore her".

Reposting the sweet tribute to her own Instagram Stories, Lively replied: "love you more".

Blake Lively has not commented on the It Ends With Us drama.

We will continue to update this story.