Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team Has Responded to Blake Lively’s Claims Over Her Leaked Deposition

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle continues to make headlines since the release of their 2024 box office hit, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against her director and co-star in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations, filing legal action in response, however his $400 million countersuit has since been dismissed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios has been set for March 2026, with legal proceedings now officially underway. Most recently, this has involved Lively's deposition, with the actress giving her testimony at her lawyer's office in New York City on Thursday 31 July.

Also in attendance were Justin Baldoni, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and her sister Robyn Lively, as well as both legal teams.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Information from the deposition was published by multiple media outlets in the days since, with Lively's lawyers accusing Baldoni's legal team of leaking the sealed details.

In a motion to the presiding judge, Lively's attorneys claimed that Baldoni and his legal team "immediately leaked details from the deposition to the tabloid media," with the alleged "goal of creating a media circus around Ms. Lively’s deposition."

Baldoni's legal team has since responded to the claims, stating: "She does not cite any evidence. This is not surprising as there is none.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Ms. Lively also fails to explain why any such ‘leak’ could not have originated from Ms. Lively, her husband, her multiple attorneys, legal or administrative staff from the law firm representing her (whose office she demanded host the deposition), or the catering staff employed thereby who served lunch," the statement continued, per PEOPLE.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are very pleased with the outcome of her deposition and now look forward to deposing Justin Baldoni and each of the co-defendants in short order," read part of a recent statement from Lively's representatives.

"Deposition testimony is confidential for good reason — it’s evidence in a legal proceeding and is subject to objections and evidentiary rules."

The Lively v Wayfarer Studios trial is set for March 2026.

We will continue to update this story.