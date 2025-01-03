Sources have given a major update on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two of the most talked about people in the world. And from Chalamet's upcoming film, Critically Unknown, tipped for award season buzz, to the ongoing success of Jenner's cosmetic line, they have been front and centre this past year.

It is their relationship that has made the most headlines however, with Chalamet and Jenner reported to be dating since April 2023. And from their public appearances to their decoded conversations, they never fail to make headlines.

"They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," a source recently told People of their relationship. "Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, sources gave a major update on the A-list couple, emphasising that the pair were very "committed" to making their relationship work. And that after over a year together, Chalamet is now "part of the family".

"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source reported to People. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'"

The source later continued: "Her relationship with him is great and very easy... He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

Several insiders have credited their successful relationship to the separation of their work and personal lives - in particular the fact that Jenner, 27, has kept Chalamet, 28, from appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Kylie is determined to keep her love life private, which includes not having her boyfriend on TV," a source explained to The Daily Mail. And given that this marks a change from her past relationships, sources have reported it as a positive sign.

"Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show," the source continued. "Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not commented on the reports.