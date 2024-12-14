Angelina Jolie shut down an “insane question” by a reporter during her recent press tour
Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt, to the eye-watering sum they were recently offered to reunite, the 49-year-old never fails to make headlines.
This month, Jolie returned to the spotlight, with her new film Maria landing on Netflix.
The powerful biopic sees Jolie star as famed opera singer Maria Callas, with the actress already earning an Oscar prediction and an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for the role.
However, it is her Maria press tour that has really put the actress front and centre. And from her sweet words about working with her children, to revealing her surprising back up career, her candid comments are going viral.
It was a surprising statement that made Jolie headlines this week, as she shut down a reporter’s “insane” question.
While discussing her new Maria Callas biopic, the actress was asked what an Angelina Jolie biopic would look like.
The question, asked by The Sunday Times, was shut down by Jolie, who responded: “That gets the most insane question award.”
“When you’re a public person and you’re playing [a character in a biopic], you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life,” Jolie reflected. So we tried to be thoughtful.”
She later added: “Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”
"There is nothing that meets what you’re feeling like opera," Jolie later explained of the project in a recent interview with IndieWire. "[The music is] so beautiful, so full of hope and so full of yearning. Opera is bigger. It is bigger than we allow ourselves to feel in every moment."
"I’m 49," the actress later explained in the interview. "I do feel like an older woman now and I embrace that."
Maria is set for release on Netflix on 11 December.
Jenny Proudfoot
