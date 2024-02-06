Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's cosy date photo is going viral

The A-listers were out in force for the Grammy Awards this weekend, with the likes of Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo lining the chairs at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles while watching iconic performances from Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman. Taylor Swift, who won her 13th Grammy Award, used her acceptance speech to announce the release of her new album, while Jay-Z used his win to voice his disappointment that Beyoncé - who made history last year as the biggest Grammys winner of all time - has yet to be awarded in the Best Album category.

But just as the ceremony itself piques the interest of music fans across the globe, so do the after parties. In fact, this year there was one post-show bash that has had everyone talking as photos from the night appear to show a pretty cosy Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn star was first linked to the Feather singer late last year, with rumours circulating in December that the pair had started dating after a string of public dates. Reports suggested that Barry and Sabrina would attend the Golden Globes together in January, but a red carpet debut never materialised. However, they were snapped together at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles at a party hosted by W Magazine, Mark Ronson and Gucci. And a post on the W Mag Instagram account includes a photo of the pair looking rather close.

The caption reads: "It was murder on the dancefloor last night at Los Angeles’s Bar Marmont where W Magazine, Mark Ronson and Gucci hosted a star-packed Grammys after party. Spotted in the crowd were Barry Keoghan cozying up to rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa and Callum Turner dancing their hearts out."

The carousel also includes snaps of Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer, as well as Anya Taylor Joy and husband Malcolm McRae. One fan commented: "The amount of just iconic couples that were hard launch by this."

Another wrote: "It’s like celebrity prom, I love it."

A third added: "BARRY AND SABRINA??? HELLO."

Can we take this as confirmation that they're most definitely on?