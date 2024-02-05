Last night saw the 2024 Grammy Awards, with the 66th annual ceremony airing live from Los Angeles.

The star-studded event saw major wins for SZA and Billie Eilish, not to mention knock-out performances by a host of A-listers, from Miley Cyrus performing Flowers, to a very special set from Joni Mitchell.

The most talked-about person of the night however was of course the woman of the moment, Taylor Swift, who took home the gong for 'best pop vocal album' for Midnights.

It was Swift's acceptance speech that made the most headlines, with the 34-year-old singer using her time on stage to announce some major news - the release of her next studio album.

Yes, this is not a drill. And it even has a name - The Tortured Poets Department, set for release on April 19.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor announced in her now-viral acceptance speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

"All’s fair in love and poetry...," Swift captioned her Instagram post after her acceptance speech, featuring the black and white album cover. "New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

Well this is extremely exciting - April 19th can't come soon enough!

