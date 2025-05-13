Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet became Instagram-official in the absolute cutest way

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are Instagram-official! ...kind of.

While these two have yet to make it to each other's grids, they did clear a related milestone last week.

On Wednesday, as they prepared to make a joint appearance at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, the couple FaceTimed fashion designer Haider Ackermann, who seemed to have been called upon to help perfect Timothée's outfit.

Haider, who is the creative director of Tom Ford and has been dressing the A Complete Unknown actor for ages, posted a screenshot of their video call to Instagram as part of a slideshow. The photo showed Kylie lint-rolling her boyfriend's suit ahead of the event, and Haider captioned it: "TEAMWORK - Miss K, you're hired!!" as reported by BuzzFeed.

The photo shows an adorable dynamic between the lovebirds as well as with the designer. Kylie can be seen focusing on the task at hand, Timothée is smiling a little awkwardly, and Haider is supervising it all benevolently.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Haider Ackermann / Instagram)

Aside from marking their Instagram debut, the Roman event also marked the couple's long-awaited red carpet debut.

Although the two have been appearing publicly together for a few months now, with Kylie even supporting Timothée at the Academy Awards earlier this year, they hadn't walked an event's red carpet until now.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their appearance didn't disappoint, with Kylie in a stunning, strappy, textured black gown by Schiaparelli, and Timothée in — surprise, surprise — a velvet suit by Tom Ford.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The KHY founder and Hollywood star have been dating for about two years now, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength — even seeming to accelerate in the past few months.

One source recently told Us Weekly: "They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life."

So sweet!