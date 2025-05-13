Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet became Instagram-official in the absolute cutest way

So many firsts for these two!!

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn's avatar
By
published
in News

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are Instagram-official! ...kind of.

While these two have yet to make it to each other's grids, they did clear a related milestone last week.

On Wednesday, as they prepared to make a joint appearance at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, the couple FaceTimed fashion designer Haider Ackermann, who seemed to have been called upon to help perfect Timothée's outfit.

Haider, who is the creative director of Tom Ford and has been dressing the A Complete Unknown actor for ages, posted a screenshot of their video call to Instagram as part of a slideshow. The photo showed Kylie lint-rolling her boyfriend's suit ahead of the event, and Haider captioned it: "TEAMWORK - Miss K, you're hired!!" as reported by BuzzFeed.

The photo shows an adorable dynamic between the lovebirds as well as with the designer. Kylie can be seen focusing on the task at hand, Timothée is smiling a little awkwardly, and Haider is supervising it all benevolently.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Courtesy of Haider Ackermann / Instagram)

Aside from marking their Instagram debut, the Roman event also marked the couple's long-awaited red carpet debut.

Although the two have been appearing publicly together for a few months now, with Kylie even supporting Timothée at the Academy Awards earlier this year, they hadn't walked an event's red carpet until now.

Their appearance didn't disappoint, with Kylie in a stunning, strappy, textured black gown by Schiaparelli, and Timothée in — surprise, surprise — a velvet suit by Tom Ford.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The KHY founder and Hollywood star have been dating for about two years now, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength — even seeming to accelerate in the past few months.

One source recently told Us Weekly: "They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life."

So sweet!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
