Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet became Instagram-official in the absolute cutest way
So many firsts for these two!!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are Instagram-official! ...kind of.
While these two have yet to make it to each other's grids, they did clear a related milestone last week.
On Wednesday, as they prepared to make a joint appearance at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, the couple FaceTimed fashion designer Haider Ackermann, who seemed to have been called upon to help perfect Timothée's outfit.
Haider, who is the creative director of Tom Ford and has been dressing the A Complete Unknown actor for ages, posted a screenshot of their video call to Instagram as part of a slideshow. The photo showed Kylie lint-rolling her boyfriend's suit ahead of the event, and Haider captioned it: "TEAMWORK - Miss K, you're hired!!" as reported by BuzzFeed.
The photo shows an adorable dynamic between the lovebirds as well as with the designer. Kylie can be seen focusing on the task at hand, Timothée is smiling a little awkwardly, and Haider is supervising it all benevolently.
Aside from marking their Instagram debut, the Roman event also marked the couple's long-awaited red carpet debut.
Although the two have been appearing publicly together for a few months now, with Kylie even supporting Timothée at the Academy Awards earlier this year, they hadn't walked an event's red carpet until now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Their appearance didn't disappoint, with Kylie in a stunning, strappy, textured black gown by Schiaparelli, and Timothée in — surprise, surprise — a velvet suit by Tom Ford.
The KHY founder and Hollywood star have been dating for about two years now, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength — even seeming to accelerate in the past few months.
One source recently told Us Weekly: "They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life."
So sweet!
-
Why fans are concerned about Justin Bieber's posts on Hailey’s first Mother’s Day
-
The Low-Down: All the Fashion Industry News you Need to Know, Now
Stay up to date on the biggest news and industry moves
-
According to Mary-Kate Olsen, these Affordable Sandals are the Only Style you Need this Summer
And no, they're not from The Row
-
Why Timothée Chalamet didn't attend the Met Gala with Kylie Jenner
No Met Gala curse for these 2!!!
-
Kylie Jenner's fans think she's 'hiding' Timothée Chalamet in holiday pics
But is she??
-
People are cackling over Kylie Jenner's outfit she says she would pick her kids up from school in
Not your typical school run look, but we're into it
-
Lip reader reveals what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were actually saying at the tennis
Spicy!
-
The reason Kylie Jenner left Timothée Chalamet during his Oscars category announcement
Nothing to worry about
-
The heartbreaking reason why Kylie Jenner didn't join Timothée Chalamet at the SAG awards
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's recent appearances spark engagement rumours
-
Behind the scenes at the EE BAFTAs
Backstage at the official EE BAFTA dinner and after-party