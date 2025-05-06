Why Timothée Chalamet didn't attend the Met Gala with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet was a perfect unknown at the 2025 Met Gala—AKA the Hollywood star was a no-show, while his famous girlfriend Kylie Jenner chose to appear at the fashion-focused event.

So why did Timothée choose not to show up, then, despite being a certified fashion boy? Here's what we know.

Weirdly, the Call Me By Your Name actor didn't seem to have huge plans on the night—he was at home relaxing while watching a baskbetball game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

Timothée posted a picture of the game on his Instagram Stories. That said, he also posted a video of a TV set with the caption "French NBA analysis" with a cry-laughing emoji, meaning it's possible he was in France on Met Gala day. As you probably know from his name alone, Timothée is French on his dad's side, and is fluent in the language too.

Still, it's not a huge shock that Timothée skipped the Met Gala, because he's only ever attended the event once. He was on the iconic red carpet in 2021, but never RSVPd "yes" before or since.

While we've absolutely loved seeing how cute Timothée and Kylie Jenner are together when they've attended awards ceremonies or sports games over the past few months, we're also kind of glad they chose not to go together to the Met Gala this year.

That's because of a little something called the Met Gala curse — the fan theory that couples who attend the event together break up months later. According to Cosmopolitan, the curse has afflicted a whole bunch of couples over the years, including Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And we're really rooting for Kylie and Timothée!

Meanwhile, Kylie attended the Met Gala like she often does, alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.