Beyoncé makes history as the biggest GRAMMYs winner of all time

Beyoncé makes history as the biggest GRAMMYs winner of all time
Queen.
Last night, celebrities from across the music industry stepped out on the GRAMMYs red carpet (opens in new tab) for the 65th awards show in Los Angeles.
From Harry Styles' sparkly rainbow jumpsuit to Lizzo's corset and cape, the A-listers were dressed to impress as they arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.
A number of stars picked up a coveted golden gramophone, with the winners list (opens in new tab) boasting everyone from Adele to Kendrick Lamar.
However, Beyoncé's impressive scoop has earned her historical status as the biggest GRAMMYs award winner ever.
She picked up the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, as well as Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Collecting her 32nd GRAMMY award, Beyoncé beat the previous record by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 in his lifetime.
In her acceptance speech for Best Dance/Electronic Album, she thanked her late uncle Johnny who passed away but had largely influenced the album, as well as her family, husband and children.
She said: "I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.
"I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.
"I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you.
"Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you."
Iconic.
