Why fans are convinced that Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are dating

Barry Keoghan has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the last twelve months. The actor first gained recognition for his performance in The Killing of a Sacred Deer in 2017, but it was his role in The Banshees of Inisherin that really catapulted him into the spotlight. It led to his first BAFTA award win last year, and he was also nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. Following on from his huge success in early 2023, he has gone on to star in Top Boy and most recently, Saltburn (the controversial grave scene led to director Emerald Fennell calling his performance 'the most extraordinary thing I'd ever seen').

So while his noteworthy roles have been widely discussed, he has remained fairly private about his personal life. In a new interview with GQ, Barry was asked about his relationship with Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares a son, 17 month old Brando. However, the publication noted that while he said she has 'done a great job and she’s an incredible mother' he declined to comment further.

The couple reportedly split last summer and Barry was spotted enjoying dinner in LA with musician Sabrina Carpenter in December, fuelling speculation that they are dating. A source had told The Sun that Barry and Sabrina were planning to walk the Golden Globes red carpet together this weekend, but that he wanted to make his ex aware ahead of the event last Sunday.

They claimed: "Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media. He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando, and he has been open about his new relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Barry walked the red carpet alone and neither of them have addressed the dating rumours, it hasn't stopped fans from discussing their potential romance on X, formerly Twitter, with one fan writing: "Idk if I'm jealous that Sabrina Carpenter is [with] Barry Keoghan or that Barry Keoghan is [with] Sabrina Carpenter."

Another added: "Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan am I reading this correctly."

But it seems that Alyson's mum Kathy Kierans has all but confirmed that Barry is dating someone new, as she told The Daily Mail that the pair are co-parenting their son Brando, and that Barry had spoken to her about his new relationship.

She said: "They're on talking terms and need to be for wee Brando. Barry had the decency to give Alyson the heads up about his new girlfriend and we can't fault him for that. Alyson is now focusing on herself and her son."

Are they? Aren't they? We'll have to wait and see..