Sabrina Carpenter had a hilarious justification for controversial church music video

Sabrina Carpenter isn't letting controversy bring her down — in fact, she's bringing her signature humour to the whole situation.

The singer, who is currently in the midst of opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, ran into a little trouble when she released her music video for "Feather."

In the somewhat Heathers-like video, Sabrina both witnesses lots of men dying bloody deaths as they fight over her and actively kills at least one of them, and dances in a church as she seemingly celebrates their deaths.

After the video was released, the church in question (located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) said they had to "re-bless" it to cleanse the space, and a priest who agreed to the filming was stripped of his administrative duties.

Speaking to Variety about the shoot, Sabrina said: "We got approval in advance," adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter," appearing to make a joke about her surname and the appropriateness of her filming in a church.

Predictably, people on social media are obsessed with the singer's response.

"Impossible not to stan," commented beauty influencer MannyMUA.

"JESUS WAS A CARPENTER LMFAOO SHES NOT SERIOUS," said someone else. Teehee.

Incidentally, the popstar admitted that humour is what helps get her through life's more difficult moments. Notably, she always changes the last lines of her song "Nonsense" to new ones while performing. The original lyrics are hilarious in themselves:

This song catchier than chickenpox is

I bet your house is where my other sock is

Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit, ha-ha

How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

"These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis," Sabrina said. "Humour is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen."