Sabrina Carpenter had a hilarious justification for controversial church music video

We're cackling

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Sabrina Carpenter isn't letting controversy bring her down — in fact, she's bringing her signature humour to the whole situation.

The singer, who is currently in the midst of opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, ran into a little trouble when she released her music video for "Feather."

In the somewhat Heathers-like video, Sabrina both witnesses lots of men dying bloody deaths as they fight over her and actively kills at least one of them, and dances in a church as she seemingly celebrates their deaths.

After the video was released, the church in question (located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) said they had to "re-bless" it to cleanse the space, and a priest who agreed to the filming was stripped of his administrative duties.

Speaking to Variety about the shoot, Sabrina said: "We got approval in advance," adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter," appearing to make a joke about her surname and the appropriateness of her filming in a church.

Predictably, people on social media are obsessed with the singer's response.

"Impossible not to stan," commented beauty influencer MannyMUA.

"JESUS WAS A CARPENTER LMFAOO SHES NOT SERIOUS," said someone else. Teehee.

Incidentally, the popstar admitted that humour is what helps get her through life's more difficult moments. Notably, she always changes the last lines of her song "Nonsense" to new ones while performing. The original lyrics are hilarious in themselves:

This song catchier than chickenpox is
I bet your house is where my other sock is
Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit, ha-ha
How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

"These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis," Sabrina said. "Humour is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen."

Topics
Sabrina Carpenter
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest