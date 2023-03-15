Ashley Graham has finally responded to that very awkward Hugh Grant interview
It was - something.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) buzz is still going strong, thanks to another sparkling night of awards, glamour and viral moments.
Whether Lady Gaga's stripped back performance (opens in new tab) gave you goosebumps, or you welled up at Michelle Yeoh's historic Best Actress win (opens in new tab), the chances are that you're all caught up on the biggest events of the evening. Oh, and the after party dresses (opens in new tab)? Exquisite.
However, one slightly less glitzy moment happened just before the ceremony - and it has been a huge talking point for viewers and film buffs who tuned in to watch.
Model Ashley Graham was pitched on the newly-champagne carpet (opens in new tab) to interview the stars as they entered the Dolby Theatre in LA.
One celebrity she nabbed for a chat was none other than Hugh Grant. But the interview quickly went south (opens in new tab) when the Notting Hill star seemed rather unenthused by the questions he was given.
Ashley attempted to build a rapport with the actor, asking if he was excited to see anyone win, to which he replied: "No, not one in particular."
Sensing the awkwardness, she continued: "OK, well what are you wearing tonight, then?"
He responded: "Just my suit."
Changing tack, Ashley asked about his involvement with the movie Glass Onion. Hugh replied: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."
While some have slammed the British actor as 'rude', others have insisted that his dry sense of humour just didn't translate.
Either way, there's one thing that pretty much everyone who has seen the clip can agree on: it was very, very awkward.
Now, Ashley has spoken about the cringey interaction.
When asked about the situation by TMZ the following day, she had her say on the matter.
She explained: "You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go."
Well, that's that!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Why Kate didn't curtsy to Charles at the Commonwealth Day service
It's a royal tradition - but the Princess of Wales refrained
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Stylist to the stars, Law Roach, announces his retirement
He is the man behind the iconic style of Zendaya, Kerry Washington and more.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Rachel Bilson says she didn't orgasm from sex until her late thirties
"It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Justin Bieber allegedly looked "tormented" at the Oscars after-party amid drama
He was having an off night, apparently
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Selena Gomez missed the Oscars and the after parties this year
She wasn't at the ceremony or the after parties - and here's why
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Michelle Yeoh makes history at the Oscars 2023
Michelle Yeoh makes history at the Oscars 2023 as she is first Asian actor to win in an acting category, and as a leading actor.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Hugh Grant's 'excruciating' interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars is dividing fans
Rude or confused? You decide.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lady Gaga's stunning stripped back Oscars performance is going viral
The audience was moved to tears.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Rihanna stole the show at the Oscars with three stunning looks
Watch Rihanna's Oscar 2023 performance, plus if you're quick you can still get your hands on her bucket hat
By Dionne Brighton
-
Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back with his Oscars monologue about Will Smith
He also made a dig at the cast of Babylon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This Zodiac sign has won the most Oscars (and will probably win this year too)
An astrologer predicts the celebrities most likely to win an Oscar this year
By Dionne Brighton