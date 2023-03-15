Ashley Graham has finally responded to that very awkward Hugh Grant interview

The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) buzz is still going strong, thanks to another sparkling night of awards, glamour and viral moments.

Whether Lady Gaga's stripped back performance gave you goosebumps, or you welled up at Michelle Yeoh's historic Best Actress win, the chances are that you're all caught up on the biggest events of the evening. Oh, and the after party dresses? Exquisite.

However, one slightly less glitzy moment happened just before the ceremony - and it has been a huge talking point for viewers and film buffs who tuned in to watch.

Model Ashley Graham was pitched on the newly-champagne carpet to interview the stars as they entered the Dolby Theatre in LA.

One celebrity she nabbed for a chat was none other than Hugh Grant. But the interview quickly went south when the Notting Hill star seemed rather unenthused by the questions he was given.

Ashley attempted to build a rapport with the actor, asking if he was excited to see anyone win, to which he replied: "No, not one in particular."

Sensing the awkwardness, she continued: "OK, well what are you wearing tonight, then?"

He responded: "Just my suit."

Changing tack, Ashley asked about his involvement with the movie Glass Onion. Hugh replied: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

While some have slammed the British actor as 'rude', others have insisted that his dry sense of humour just didn't translate.

Either way, there's one thing that pretty much everyone who has seen the clip can agree on: it was very, very awkward.

Now, Ashley has spoken about the cringey interaction.

When asked about the situation by TMZ the following day, she had her say on the matter.

She explained: "You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go."

Well, that's that!