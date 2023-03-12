Oscars 2023 Live: The key moments from the biggest night in Hollywood

Tonight is one of the biggest, sparkliest and most glamorous events in the Hollywood calendar - it's time for the Oscars 2023.
The 95th Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the A-listers gathering in their hundreds to see who will be awarded the honour of a coveted golden statuette - and for some, they'll be hoping to take one home themselves.
The celebrities have already started arriving on the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) - although it's a champagne hue this year - with Winnie Harlow wearing a bold yellow Armani Privé gown and Ashley Graham in a stunning sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress.
Joining them are the likes of Austin Butler (opens in new tab), Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal (opens in new tab) who have been nominated for acting award, and films like Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are all up for the prestigious Best Picture award.
We're covering the night live right here - so stay tuned for the biggest moments from the most important night in Tinseltown.
Want to recap on the Oscars 2023 nominations (opens in new tab)?
This year, those up for an Academy Award include Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy in the Best Actor category, with Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams hoping to take home the Best Actress award.
Take a look at the full list of nominations right here. (opens in new tab)
Many have noticed that this year, the Oscars red carpet is, in fact, not red.
Instead, organisers decided to opt for a champagne hue instead (opens in new tab) - and apparently, it's already getting a little bit mucky.
According to Variety, pieces of the carpet have been quickly cut and reinstalled in certain places to ensure that the stars aren't photographed next to marks.
But it definitely does brighten things up - what do you think of it?
This year, the Oscars red carpet is actually champagne, darling. And the celebrities have most definitely arrived.
Cara Delevingne looks incredible in a red couture Ellie Saab gown, and she is positively oozing Hollywood glamour. It's a yes from us.