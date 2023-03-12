Oscars 2023 Live: The key moments from the biggest night in Hollywood

Tonight is one of the biggest, sparkliest and most glamorous events in the Hollywood calendar - it's time for the Oscars 2023.

The 95th Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the A-listers gathering in their hundreds to see who will be awarded the honour of a coveted golden statuette - and for some, they'll be hoping to take one home themselves.

The celebrities have already started arriving on the Oscars red carpet (opens in new tab) - although it's a champagne hue this year - with Winnie Harlow wearing a bold yellow Armani Privé gown and Ashley Graham in a stunning sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress.

Joining them are the likes of Austin Butler (opens in new tab), Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal (opens in new tab) who have been nominated for acting award, and films like Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are all up for the prestigious Best Picture award.

We're covering the night live right here - so stay tuned for the biggest moments from the most important night in Tinseltown.