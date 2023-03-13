Hugh Grant's 'excruciating' interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars is dividing fans

The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) was truly a night to remember. The A-listers were out in force for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the historic red carpet was even given a champagne makeover (opens in new tab) to mark the return of the epic award ceremony.

Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian recipient of the Best Actress award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award for his role in The Whale.

Lady Gaga stunned attendees and viewers with her stripped back rendition of Hold My Hand (opens in new tab) from Top Gun: Maverick, while Rihanna was a sparkling dream while performing Lift Me Up - another Oscar nominated track, which features in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But, as we all know, it's not all glitz and glamour at these celebrity-filled events. In fact, Ashley Graham had a rather awkward encounter with Hugh Grant - and some are calling his behaviour 'rude', while others are amused by his seemingly confused responses.

The model was on the newly-beige carpet before the ceremony to talk to the guests as they arrived, and before long she found herself chatting to the Notting Hill star.

Hugh Grant is known for his very dry sense of humour, but for some viewers it fell a little flat.

When Ashley asked if he was excited to see anybody take home an Oscar, he paused before replying: "No, not one in particular."

Slightly taken aback, she went on to ask him: "OK, well what are you wearing tonight, then?"

He responded: "Just my suit."

Attempting to lift the interview, the model instead asked about his own work, saying: "So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?"

However, he once again gave a light reply, stating: "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds."

She replied: "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?"

He responded: "Um, almost."

The interaction has since been dubbed the most awkward segment of the night, with one Twitter user writing: "Hugh Grant red carpet interview that just aired on ABC was a complete disaster lol. as he walked off he shook his head in shock."

Another added: "Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it."

A third said: "Don’t do the interview if you clearly don’t want to be interviewed."

Another couldn't handle the cringe of it all, writing: "That made me want to crawl under a stack of chairs."

Oh dear.