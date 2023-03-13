Michelle Yeoh makes history at the Oscars 2023

This year's Oscars, also known as the 95th Academy Awards, (opens in new tab) was monumental in many ways.

The annual film awards extravaganza saw big wins, elaborate outfits (opens in new tab) on the champagne carpet (opens in new tab), epic performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga (opens in new tab), as well as some awkward interviews too - we're looking at you, Hugh Grant (opens in new tab).

It saw heartfelt memoriams to those loved and lost (opens in new tab), as well as tributes to relatives by winners, which pulled at many heartstrings, especially Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech.

The Oscars proved to be quite the milestone for the 60-year-old actress who was awarded the Best Actress at the ceremony for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which sees Michelle portray Evelyn Wang who journeys through parallel universes to destroy a mystery threat to the multiverse.

It's always a career high for actors, filmmakers and creative masterminds behind major productions to be nominated, let alone win, at the major awards ceremonies.

But it meant even more for Michelle, as her triumph marked a huge moment in history, as she was recognised as the first Asian female to win in the lead acting category at the Oscars.

Malaysian-born Michelle also became the fifth person of Asian descent to take home the Oscar in an acting category more broadly.

During her acceptance speech Michelle said: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true.

"Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime."

Michelle - who also stars in the Avatar franchise as Dr Karina Mogue - went on to dedicate her Oscar win to her mother, Janet, and credited parents worldwide as the real "superheroes".

She added: "All the mums in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.”

Prior to the Oscars ceremony, and aware she was nominated in the Best Actress category, Michelle revealed she has been flooded with support from fans.

Speaking previously to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) Michelle said: "It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me.

"Asians (are) walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognised, they’ve not been heard."

Everything Everywhere All At Once won big at this year's Academy Awards, as it also picked up the award for a total of seven categories, including Best Actress.

Michelle's co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis was recognised as the Best Supporting Actress in the production, while Ke Huy Quan took home the Best Supporting Actor gong.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were both awarded in the Best Director category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The sci-fi adventure film also won the Best Picture title, Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Film Editing.