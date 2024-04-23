Anne Hathaway had to kiss 10 men during a 'gross' chemistry audition early in her career

Ugh

Anne Hathaway attends the photocall for "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Anne Hathaway just told the story of a "gross" audition she had towards the start of her career, and we're definitely glad things have changed in Hollywood.

"Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it," the Devil Wears Prada star told V Magazine in a new cover interview.

"I was told, 'We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross."

Sadly, Anne knew about the pressure on young actresses to go along with things even if they felt uncomfortable.

"I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled 'difficult,' so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it," she continued. "It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Now that Anne has an illustrious career under her belt, she's stepped into a producer role on her new film The Idea of You, and she was able to decide how things work when it came to testing actors' chemistry with each other. (She stars as the romance film's lead across Nicholas Galitzine.)

"We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv," Anne explained. "I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together."

She shared that when Nicholas played the band The Alabama Shakes, she started smiling and the atmosphere was immediately relaxed and playful. She knew he was right for the role.

The Idea of You is out on 2 May in the UK.

Topics
Anne Hathaway
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire.
As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles.
Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York.
As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸