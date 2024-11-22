Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce after an alleged altercation on an aeroplane in September of that year.

Eight years later, their divorce is still ongoing, and despite a judge granting them both legal single status in 2019, Jolie and Pitt are still yet to reach a settlement agreement.

The dispute primarily centres around their joint-owned winery, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt suing Jolie for selling her stake without his consent in 2022. And following a lengthy two-year legal battle, the Chateau Miraval case will now be moving to trial, with Jolie and Pitt set to take to the stand next year.

The news of the trial comes amid reports that Pitt's relationship with his children is increasingly strained, with daughter Shiloh filing to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname earlier this year. The former couple's two younger daughters, Vivienne and Zahara, also appear to go by the surname "Jolie".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was Knox who made headlines, as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest son made a rare public appearance - attending the Governors Awards in Los Angeles with his mother.

And while the 16-year-old’s rare sighting was celebrated by fans, it is reported that Pitt was “suspicious” about the timing, believing it to be a move to “get under his skin”.

"Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom, and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial,” a source reported to the Daily Mail this week. “She is trying to get under his skin after his recent win, and using Knox to do so is odd.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, a separate source has since spoken out to rubbish the claims, stating via the Daily Mail: “Knox chose to attend the awards with his mom, and they had a nice mother-son evening. Their decision to attend together did not have anything to do with Brad."

A date for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Chateau Miraval trial has not yet been set.

We will continue to update this story.