The details of the alleged private jet incident between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been leaked

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite finalising their divorce in 2019, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation is still making headlines, from their “bifurcating” their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Last year, their ongoing case resurfaced as a report emerged that Angelina had offered to testify against Brad. According to reports, she volunteered herself to offer “proof and authority in support” of alleged domestic violence, via documents obtained by The Blast.

In 2016, following an incident on a plane, Brad Pitt was investigated by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services for the alleged verbal and physical abuse of his children, something he was later cleared of after the case was referred to the FBI.

This week, leaked documents were published by Rolling Stone, revealing details around Jolie’s complaint to the FBI in 2016.

According to the documents, via The Telegraph, Jolie reportedly told authorities that Pitt “grabbed her by her head” and “pushed her into the bathroom wall”.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The documents go on to allege that Pitt punched the ceiling of the plane and poured beer on her, shouting: “You’ve fucked up this family”.

Jolie’s statement also alleges that Pitt lunged at one of their children, and that Jolie was forced to restrain him with a chokehold. This comes after reports in 2016 that there had been an altercation between Pitt and eldest son Maddox on the flight. Pitt denied all allegations at the time.

Upon arrival in Los Angeles from France, the documents allege that Jolie told Pitt that she was taking their six children to a hotel to rest, with Jolie alleging that Pitt shouted back: “You’re not taking my fucking kids”.

Following the incident, the private jet is reported to have sustained up to $25,000 worth of damage from spilt red wine.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt five days after the alleged incident, citing irreconcilable differences.

No charges were filed following the investigation into the incident, with the FBI clearing the actor of any wrongdoing and the LA Department of Children and Family Services concluding that Pitt did not physically abuse any of his children.

We will continue to update this story.