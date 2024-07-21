Angelina Jolie has expressed her hope to "end the fighting" with Brad Pitt amid their ongoing divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation in 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce after an alleged altercation on an aeroplane in September of that year.

Jolie alleged that Pitt physically assaulted her and two of their children during a flight from France to Los Angeles. Pitt has denied the allegations.

Now, eight years after their separation, the former couple's ongoing divorce has returned to the headlines, with Pitt and Jolie still yet to reach a settlement agreement.

The dispute primarily centres around their winery, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt reportedly suing Jolie for selling her stake without his consent in 2022.

Pitt reportedly offered to buy Jolie's stake in Chateau Miraval, but it is alleged that this was contingent on her signing a non-disclosure agreement, something she refused to do.

Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, has recently released a statement on her behalf, expressing her hope to "end the fighting" with Pitt and work towards "healing" for their family.

"While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path towards healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The news comes amid the reports that Pitt's relationship with his children is increasingly strained, with daughter Shiloh filing to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname earlier this year. The former couple's two younger daughters, Vivienne and Zahara, also appear to go by the surname "Jolie" .

"After years of legal battles, Brad still isn’t ready to give up on his children,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly after news broke. “But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting."

"[It has been] a sad situation for years", another insider explained to PEOPLE back in 2022. "Many times, there have been long gaps where [Pitt] didn't see the kids at all."

We will continue to update this story.