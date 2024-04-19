I think you can probably guess which viral beauty brand I’m talking about just from this article’s headline. But *just* in case you’re under any doubt as to the best-smelling body care brand on the market right now, Sol de Janeiro has just released a range of new body sun creams which are just as sweet smelling as its perfume mists.

Protecting your skin with the best SPF moisturisers becomes even more important when we head into spring and summer - but not all sun creams were created equal. We have buying guides for the best facial sunscreens, scalp sunscreens and even the best way to apply SPF over your make-up - but what about the best body sun creams?

I, personally, have struggled to find a body SPF formula that’s non-greasy, lasts all day and (importantly) smells incredible. I think I’ve finally found three that tick every box. Sol de Janeiro’s Rio Radiance sun cream range has just become available to shop in the UK, and I can guarantee they will sell out fast.

Why am I so convinced by this new launch’s success? Sol de Janeiro has made a name for itself with its incredible scents - from the original Cheriosa 62 (yes, that would be the scent of the Brazilian Bum Bum cream that made the brand headliners) to the fresh and floral Cheriosa 68. The new sun creams will fall under the Rio Radiance scent, Cheriosa 87 - a deeply delicious blend of coconut milk, creamy vanilla and ylang ylang. I can’t imagine a better scent for summer.

Needless to say I was excited to try these new sun creams out for myself - and quickly found out that it wasn't just the incredible scent that sets these sun creams apart. Shop the new sun creams for yourself (and read my honest reviews of each of the formulas) below…

My review of the Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance sun creams

The new range consists of three sun creams for the body, all of which have a high SPF of 50. Each one has an incredibly different formula - and I’m equally obsessed with them all. The products are intended to blend seamlessly together, but of course you can wear them on their own as well. But before I get ahead of myself, let’s go into a bit more detail on each of the products.

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Spray

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

(Image credit: Future)

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Spray Today's Best Deals £40 at Lookfantastic

On a super hot day when I’ll be rushing around in the city, the last thing I want is a greasy sun cream - in fact, it has often put me off using sun cream at all, knowing it will stick to my clothes and make me feel more sweaty than I need to. Enter: the super lightweight Rio Radiance body spray. This dry spray is super refreshing. It very quickly dries down to feel like basically nothing on the skin - so if you’re not a fan of sticky, oily or too moisturising formulas, this is the sun cream for you.

It has a convenient mist spray application (which even works upside down), so I can see myself using this most when I’m in a rush. The scent does smell a *little* like rubbing alcohol when you first apply it (so this is something to note if your skin is sensitive to products with alcohol in them), but that very quickly fades away and, in my opinion, has the strongest Cheriosa 87 scent out of all three of the formulas once it has dried down.

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Lotion

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

(Image credit: Future)

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Lotion Today's Best Deals £40 at Lookfantastic

This is the most lightweight, yet still moisturising, sun cream lotion I have ever used. It feels super nourishing but doesn’t leave a sticky or greasy residue - in fact, it dries down to an almost second-skin finish.

Unlike conventional mineral sunscreen lotions, this formula isn’t white, but has a slight golden sheen - meaning it won’t leave a white cast on medium-deep skin tones. It does requires a good shake before application, as the formula was slightly separated when I first opened the tube. I’m a fan of the thin applicator which allows for precise application wherever you need a top-up (e.g. around your bikini line or on your shoulders).

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Oil

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

(Image credit: Future)

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Oil Today's Best Deals £40 at Lookfantastic

This is definitely a sun cream I’d use most when tanning, as opposed to a hot day out in the city, thanks to the glossy sheen it leaves on the skin. It does have small glittery particles for extra shimmer, so that’s something to keep in mind, but I’m personally a huge fan of enhancing my summer glow with oils and sparkle.

I see this as the perfect tanning oil thanks to its lightweight, non-greasy consistency, without the low SPF rating of days gone by. It blends beautifully with the SPF body lotion above, and is also great for sunny evenings when you want to add a bit of gold highlight to your shoulders and décolletage. My only gripe is that this doesn’t come in a bigger bottle. I can see myself simply lathering this stuff on come summer.