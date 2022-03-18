Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's non-negotiable

I’m calling it, Spring has officially arrived. There are more blue skies now than grey, I don’t need to layer up before leaving the house and the sun is well and truly shining.

Every year, around this time, I change up my skincare and make-up routine to reflect the new season. I start using lightweight products, as opposed to the richer formulas that I’ve needed during the colder months. I opt for a sheer CC cream (here’s our list of the best CC creams in case you’re in the market for one) rather than a full-coverage foundation. And I switch up my super nourishing moisturiser for a lighter lotion or gel. The other thing I do is up my SPF applications.

I already use the best facial sunscreen with a high factor on a daily basis throughout Autumn and Winter. But when the days are longer and the sun is stronger, I know that I have to apply it throughout the day, as well as in the morning. Really I should be doing this year-round, but I’m going to be completely honest with you – I don’t. Please don’t tell all of the dermatologists that I have regular meetings with. But when Spring hits, and certainly in Summer, I know that I need to up my game.

We all know how important it is to regularly reapply our SPF. Kimberley Hulme, Head of the Face the Future Clinic says, ‘We would generally recommend using an SPF of at least 30 day to day, looking to up this to SPF 40 or 50 on those hotter summer days. And you should aim to reapply every 2-3 hours continuously.’

But the tricky thing about this is how to reapply SPF over make-up. Once you have a full face of make-up, you’re not going to apply the same SPF moisturiser that you used that morning, so it’s all in the type of SPF you use.

Best suncream to apply over make-up

The best spfs to apply over make-up are sprays. Ones that are much like your best face mists. They won’t disrupt your make-up, but give you that added layer of protection later on in the day. Just pop one in your handbag for on-the-go top-ups.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF50, £6.49 | Amazon

This is a brilliant, affordable option which means there are no excuses for topping up that protection. It’s been specifically designed to be worn over make-up, but can also be worn underneath or on the beach. It’s enriched with hyaluronic acid, so again it’s the perfect skin refresher too. View Deal

Decree Day Shield SPF 30, £75 | Cult Beauty

This invisible spray goes on beautifully on top of a full face of make-up. It’s so lightweight that you won’t be able to feel it at all. Not only does it contain UV filter titanium dioxide and sunscreen zinc oxide, but there are also peptides to leave skin feeling super soft and rose water for a boost of hydration. Ideal for those stickier months when it gets really warm. View Deal