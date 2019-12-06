What's better than beauty gifts? Tiny beauty gifts

The littlest packages can be the most important. But finding stocking fillers for her can often prove tricky (and too often results in a last minute dash for knick-knacks that, let’s be honest, are just destined for the drawer.)

But there’s something really lovely about having a miniature version of all your favourite beauty products: they might do the same job, but nothing beats a pint-sized liner or hand cream.

From the world-famous brands you’ve always loved to the niche ones you need on your radar, consider this the definitive guide to beauty stocking fillers for every budget.

Keep reading for all the gifting inspo and be sure to check out the best Gifts for her, Christmas beauty gift sets and beauty Christmas crackers when you’re done here. Because despite what your parents might’ve told you, nobody wants to unwrap a satsuma.

What’s better than one Caudalie hand cream? That would be three Caudalie hand creams in Thé des Vignes, Crème Gourmande and Rose de Vigne.

How much is it?

£12

We all need a pick-me-up at some point over the holidays, so grab this essential oil roller ball when you need a mood boost (or gift it to someone else who does).

How much is it?

£12

Without a doubt one of the most famous lipsticks in the world, this Pillow Talk set would make anyone happy this Christmas. Containing a full-size Matte Revolution and mini Lip Cheat pencil in the iconic shade, we’re calling bargain.

How much is it?

£25

These little masks are a wonder if you struggle to switch off in the evenings or simply want a 10-minute time out. Put over your eyes and the jasmine-scented mask will start to self-heat – it sounds odd, but it really aids the relaxation process. The perfect pressie for the stress-head in your life.

How much is it?

£15 for 5

Three of Pixi’s best-selling and well-loved skincare tonics in 40ml, Glow Tonic to exfoliate, Vitamin C Tonic to brighten and Rose Tonic to soothe.

How much is it?

£20

If there’s one thing Benefit is known for it’s their incredible brow products. Give the gift of great brows this Christmas with this mini Gimme Brow+ stocking filler (or hang it on your tree for all to admire).

How much is it?

£8.80

Know someone who needs some new make-up brushes? This six piece set by one of the world’s most popular make-up brush brands is, frankly, a steal; you’ll get a dual-ended spoolie and angle brush, smudge brush, small chisel brush, firm blender brush, line definer brush and tapered crease brush. What more could you ask for?

How much is it?

£18

This beautiful decoration not only looks great hanging on your tree, but there’s a miniature Jo Malone London Grapefruit Cologne and Wild Bluebell Body Crème hiding inside. Win-win.

How much is it?

£24

These peachy nail shades are sure to warm up any frosty winters day, and as far as we’re concerned you can never own too many nail polishes.

How much is it?

£15

How much is it?

£13

With notes of myrrh and nutmeg encased inside a Christmas bauble, this has got to be the most festive soap we have ever seen.

How much is it?

£12

Treat those hard working hands to some soothing cream…

How much is it?

£67

For those wing obsessed out there, this Eyeko liquid eyeliner is everything.

How much is it?

£16

Infused with iridescent gold-fleck particles, ideal for brightening cheekbones or the inner corner of your eyes.

How much is it?

£19