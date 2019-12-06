What's better than beauty gifts? Tiny beauty gifts
The littlest packages can be the most important. But finding stocking fillers for her can often prove tricky (and too often results in a last minute dash for knick-knacks that, let’s be honest, are just destined for the drawer.)
But there’s something really lovely about having a miniature version of all your favourite beauty products: they might do the same job, but nothing beats a pint-sized liner or hand cream.
From the world-famous brands you’ve always loved to the niche ones you need on your radar, consider this the definitive guide to beauty stocking fillers for every budget.
Keep reading for all the gifting inspo and be sure to check out the best Gifts for her, Christmas beauty gift sets and beauty Christmas crackers when you’re done here. Because despite what your parents might’ve told you, nobody wants to unwrap a satsuma.
Caudalie Luxury Hand Cream Trio, £12
How much is it?
£12
Buy now
ESPA Positivity Roller Ball
How much is it?
£12
Buy now
The Gift Of Pillow Talk Lips lipstick and lip liner set
Without a doubt one of the most famous lipsticks in the world, this Pillow Talk set would make anyone happy this Christmas. Containing a full-size Matte Revolution and mini Lip Cheat pencil in the iconic shade, we’re calling bargain.
How much is it?
£25
Buy now
Spacemasks
These little masks are a wonder if you struggle to switch off in the evenings or simply want a 10-minute time out. Put over your eyes and the jasmine-scented mask will start to self-heat – it sounds odd, but it really aids the relaxation process. The perfect pressie for the stress-head in your life.
How much is it?
£15 for 5
Buy now
Pixi Best Of Tonics
How much is it?
£20
Buy now
Benefit Gimme Brow Stocking Filler
How much is it?
£8.80
Buy now
Morphe All Eye Want 6-Piece Eye Brush Collection
Know someone who needs some new make-up brushes? This six piece set by one of the world’s most popular make-up brush brands is, frankly, a steal; you’ll get a dual-ended spoolie and angle brush, smudge brush, small chisel brush, firm blender brush, line definer brush and tapered crease brush. What more could you ask for?
How much is it?
£18
Buy now
Jo Malone London Star Ornament Fragrance Gift Set
How much is it?
£24
Buy now
Nails Inc. Kiss My Peach Duo
How much is it?
£15
Buy now
This Works Sleep On It, £13
How much is it?
£13
Buy now
Molton Brown Oudh accord and gold festive bauble, £12
Latest Stories
With notes of myrrh and nutmeg encased inside a Christmas bauble, this has got to be the most festive soap we have ever seen.
How much is it?
£12
Buy now
Crabtree & Evelyn Gardeners Hand Restoration Gift Set, £67
Treat those hard working hands to some soothing cream…
How much is it?
£67
Buy now
Eyeko skinny liquid eyeliner, £30
For those wing obsessed out there, this Eyeko liquid eyeliner is everything.
How much is it?
£16
Buy now
Illamasqua broken gel in gold
Infused with iridescent gold-fleck particles, ideal for brightening cheekbones or the inner corner of your eyes.
How much is it?
£19