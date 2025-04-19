Feeling whimsical? Soft blue nails are the dreamiest manicure look this spring

As a beauty editor, I am partial to a nail trend—I have to be, it's part of my job to keep tabs on the latest and greatest. A strong set of nails is like an extra accessory, whether you prefer an understated-yet-chic soap nails vibe or elaborate nail art. Among the 2025 nail trends, one trending shade in particular has caught team MC’s attention this month, though: soft blue nails.

Not worlds away from the blueberry milk nails trend we saw two years ago, this pastel hue makes a great manicure option for spring—and, for anybody getting married who loves tradition, it could even double as a chic ‘something blue’ if incorporated into your wedding day nails.

"Lately, I've noticed a real surge in requests for soft pastel blues from my clients," says luxury manicurist Julia Diogo, one of Bio Sculpture’s top technicians. "As the weather brightens, it’s clear spring is in full swing—and so is the shift toward lighter, fresher-looking manicures. I believe the appeal lies in this shade’s versatility; it flatters every skin tone and pairs effortlessly with spring and summer fashion."

How to choose soft blue nails that suit you

The good news is that soft blues are pretty universally flattering. Julia notes that its wearability makes it an effortless pairing with spring-summer fashion.

"Part of the charm of soft blue lies in its versatility,” she continues. “Whether your undertone is cool, warm or neutral, it’s one of those rare shades that suits just about everyone. A recent favourite in my kit is Aqua Drive by Bio Sculpture—a dreamy, soft blue that not only flatters all skin tones but also delivers an effortless, standout style."

The main choice is whether you want your shade of polish to skew cooler and more towards a Periwinkle shade, for example, or more warm and aquatic with a green undertone. Then, decide if you want to opt for full cover polish or a nail design like French tip nails for a chic twist on seasonal pastels. With that in mind, here is some inspiration for your next trip to the salon...

Soft blue nails inspiration

Square nails with rounded corners will always be a classic look, and we love the pairing with this soft blue shade.

The very shade name-checked by Julia, Aqua Drive from Bio Sculpture is a great choice of a warmer soft blue gel nail polish.

A nice multi-tonal option that elevates your usual block colour, we're loving these airbrushed denim nails.

Ultra pale blue nails—technically an off-white here—will always be a great example of why pastel nails are a winning choice.

The hype around chrome nails may have cooled a little since the trend first went viral, but they're still an eye-catching design that has a place in our heart, especially with this frosted soft blue effect.

If you prefer to incorporate colour into your nails through details like French tips, soft blue is an ideal choice for this, or even double French tips, as shown here.

Recreate the soft blue nails look