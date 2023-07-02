Blueberry milk nails are taking over the internet—here's everything you need to know about the latest manicure trend

Another day, another nail trend that we are desperate to recreate. You may have seen us writing about popsicle nails, the manicure inspired by your favourite summer ice lollies, but there is a new food-inspired manicure in town. Say hello to blueberry milk nails.

This trend has been spotted on the likes of Sofia Richie and Dua Lipa, and according to Lookfantastic, searches on Google for 'Blueberry Milk Nails' have increased by 294% over the last month. How crazy is that?

If you're wondering what an earth this trend could be, keep on scrolling for everything you need to know, including how to recreate the look at home. You are welcome...

What are blueberry milk nails?

As the name suggests, this manicure is a slightly more colourful take on the milky nail trend. The colour still has that creamy, milky look to it, but this time in a baby blue hue that is perfect for summer.

We are big fans of this look as it's a great way of incorporating a subtle hint of colour into your manicure, while still keeping things soft and stylish. Just check out some of our favourite chic blueberry milk manis below.

Blueberry milk nail inspiration

We are obsessed with this whole look.

It doesn't get much chicer than this.

Essie have got so many great blueberry milk shades.

Perfection.

Even Dua Lipa is a fan.

How to recreate the look

To recreate the look at home, you will need to start off with a layer of creamy nude nail polish. If you're unsure on what to go for, check out our guide to milky nails.

Once that has dried, apply a baby blue polish over the top. The combination of cream and blue will create the perfect 'blueberry milk' look that everyone is wearing. Keep on scrolling for the best baby blue nail polishes to shop now.