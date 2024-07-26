This is the Rolls Royce of manicures—and every beauty insider swears by it for a perfect, glossy finish

If you spend any time scrolling through social media and consuming beauty-related content, you’ve probably at least heard of Bio Sculpture nails. And as far as 2024 nail trends are concerned, there seems to have been a noticeable uptick in buzz around this service—particularly when it comes to the block-colour summer nail trends we're seeing reign supreme right now.

With the brand’s first gel products launching in the late eighties, Bio Sculpture isn’t a new service. But, in recent months, celebrity fans of the brand, along with beauty editors who have long adored it, have really put it in the spotlight. In fact, #biosculpture has amassed over 609k posts on Instagram. So, whether you simply want to understand how the service works or you’re considering booking in, ahead is everything you need to know before trying it yourself.

What is Bio Sculpture?

A Bio Sculpture manicure involves the application of a targeted base layer and gel polish, using the brand's products. What sets the manicure itself apart is that it’s quite a bespoke service. “The application process is customised to match the condition of your nails at the time of your appointment, embracing a prescriptive approach,” says celebrity manicurist Julia Diogo, one of Bio Sculpture’s top technicians.

In other words, your nail tech will assess the state of your nails and choose the appropriate treatment base layer. “Unlike any other gel brand, each Bio Sculpture manicure is meticulously tailored to match your unique nail health and type,” she adds. Diogo puts its popularity down to the longevity and the consideration for healthy nails.

Marie Claire UK Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor also considers Bio Sculpture manicures to be in their own league entirely. "The thing that sets a Bio Sculpture manicure apart from the rest, for me, is the overall finish. I can spot one a mile off—immaculate cuticle work, perfectly applied polish that works with the natural nail, a luxurious high-shine finish and, of course, unparalleled longevity," she says.

The Bio Sculpture manicure, step by step

First, your base treatment layer is applied, chosen depending on the health and condition of your nails. For example, the Lavender Base is designed for weak, damaged nails, while the Volcanic Base targets those prone to splitting.

is applied, chosen depending on the health and condition of your nails. For example, the Lavender Base is designed for weak, damaged nails, while the Volcanic Base targets those prone to splitting. Then, a layer of Bio Sculpture's builder gel is applied and cured, providing some strength and durability.

is applied and cured, providing some strength and durability. Next, your chosen colour of gel is applied and cured.

of gel is applied and cured. Finally, the whole thing is locked in with top coat and cured.

Because the Bio Sculpture gel manicure is a professionally applied, longer-lasting service, it also requires safe and careful removal—i.e. it can't be removed with regular nail polish remover. As such, “If your preference is to change your nail look every couple of days, this may not be the right system for you," says Diogo. "However, if you seek long-lasting, healthy nails, this is the perfect choice."

How long do Bio Sculpture nails last?

According to the brand, a Bio Sculpture manicure can last for up to three weeks. With any manicure, being diligent with cuticle oil will help to keep your natural nails healthy and, as any nail tech will tell you, ensure your manicure lasts longer. Below are some of my favourite looks from Instagram to give you some visual shade inspiration.

Bio Sculpture inspiration

A gorgeous seasonal bright shade, Poco Pop is a bold orange-red. We love it on square nails as seen here.

Bio Sculpture has a brilliant range of pink shades to choose from, ranging from brights and deeper shades to more neutral options like this one.

Fun fact: Pillar Box Red was the first gel colour that Bio Sculpture launched back in 1990 and remains one of the brand's most popular options today. As you can see, it's a classic shade.

Here, the two shades Liquorice and A Night At The Opera have been mixed to create an almost-black shade of deep red.

Pastels aren't just for spring as these lavender nails prove, using the gel shade Carmen.

A neon pink manicure is a great choice for this time of year, elevating any outfit.

The best Bio Sculpture shades to shop now

As well as the professional gel products that are available to Bio Sculpture techs, the brand offers a range of traditional nail polish colours in most of the same shades. Below are some of the most popular colours in their regular formula counterparts for a DIY manicure.