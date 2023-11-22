Look into the future of beauty with these 2023 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards winners

You don't need a crystal ball to predict the next big thing in beauty because we've done all of that hard work for you. The Future Is Bright category in our 2023 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards celebrates the best new brands and small businesses, most innovative and sustainable products and packaging. Highlighting the beauty industry's bright sparks ensuring a optimistic future. There's something for everyone in this category hoping to seek out new beauty gems.

After hundreds of brand submissions and hours of testing, our panel of judges used their expertise to whittle these down to eight winners to determine the next best thing in beauty.

Once you've looked into the future, check out the winners in our other categories: Elevate Your Routine, Self-care Sessions, Everyday Heroes and Souped-up Formulas.

How were these products tested and judged?

The brilliant Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judging panel - which include a line up of top dermatologists and doctors, influencers, beauty experts, and editors - were asked to individually test a selection of skincare products, review them on efficacy, innovation and packaging.

Introducing the 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards the Future is Bright session award-winners…

Best New Skin Brand

Winner: The Outset

The Outset—founded by actor Scarlett Johansson and entrepreneur Kate Foster—launched into the UK just this year and is already a big hit amongst beauty experts. The brand was built on an ethos of simplicity—the clue is in the name with The Outset, meaning starting from the beginning—creating those basic skincare products exceptionally well to soothe, hydrate and restore skin. Great for all skin types, the fantastic thing about the brand is that there is truly something for everyone. Suffice to say, the brand impressed our judges. "A good effective range that leaves skin looking healthy and hydrated," says Global Make-up Artist and Brand Creator Ruby Hammer MBE. Excelling in the basics, Johansson has proved that we can't judge all celebrity beauty brands the same.

Highly commended:

flânerie

Best Skin Innovation

Winner: No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum £34.95 at Boots

No7 has really impressed with its latest innovation - Future Renew - making the product a worthy winner—our judges had high praise indeed. "Simple packaging but mighty product," says founder of The Aesthetics Doctor, GP and judge Dr Ahmed El Muntasar. "A lot of research behind the product, all this seems very promising," he adds. Having tried the product for a number of weeks, he was impressed with the results.

Founder and CEO of Skingredients and The Skin Nerd Jennifer Rock echoed this: "A clever introduction to their line up of patent pending peptides," she adds. Also noting the affordability of this product over others in the market.

Highly commended:

Pai Skincare Bonne Nuit

Best Small Business

Winner: My Skin Feels

(Image credit: My Skin Feels)

Aside from the lovely name, My Skin Feels has everything we admire about a beauty brand. First and foremost, beautiful and efficacious products, clear and kind messaging, and a wonderful ethos. Judge and Marie Claire UK senior health, sustainability and relationships editor Ally Head noted just that. "I loved using the My Skin Feels moisturiser and think the brand's ethos encompasses what a sustainable business should. Plus, they're made in Brighton and use food waste items spanning oranges, tomatoes, olive oil and oats that would otherwise end up in the mind—two big ticks from me."

Best New Skin Product

Winner: Farmacy Beauty Brighten Up 3% TXA Toner

Farmacy Beauty Brighten Up 3% TXA Toner £31 at Cult Beauty

If pigmentation is a skin concern of yours, you might want to give Farmacy's newest toner a whirl. The formula contains an epic line-up, including azelaic, tranexamic, polyhydroxy, lactic and ascorbic acids to reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation and overall even out skin tone. "[Ingredients] work well to together to tackle hyperpigmentation," says judge Adeola Gboyega.

Highly commended:

Ipsum Spa Body Balm Vetiver Citrus

Best Environmentally-Friendly Packaging

Winner: L'OCCITANE Eco-Refills Collection

Dubbed a "pioneer in the industry" by judge and Marie Claire UK senior health, sustainability and relationships editor Ally Head, L'Occitane is deserving of winning the environmentally-friendly packaging award. Although the packaging can take some getting used to, judge and Founder & CEO of Provenance Jessi Baker notes "the innovation is certainly in the right direction." Ally echoes this: "A simple way to waste less."

Highly commended:

STELLA by Stella McCartney

Ethique Body Cream Sticks

Best Vegan Brand

Winner: Naked Sundays

(Image credit: Naked Sundays)

Naked Sundays is doing its part to make the necessity of sunscreen wearing (and reapplying!) more on-trend than ever, which is deserving enough of an award. But the brand went a step further to ensure 100% of its products are both vegan and cruelty-free.

"I really love this brand," says judge and Marie Claire UK executive beauty editor Shannon Lawlor. "The products are so well thought out and are generally really great and a joy to use," she adds.

Best Organic Brand

Winner: Neal's Yard Remedies

(Image credit: Neal's Yard Remedies)

A brand loved by many—including the Marie Claire UK team—and much deserving of the Best Organic Brand category.

"A brand committed to responsible beauty at every stage of its production and packaging. Products score highly on efficacy while honouring the brand's values and dedication to sustainable practices," says Marie Claire UK editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson. "We LOVE Neals Yard Remedies at Marie Claire—a brand that actively makes changes to help the planet and the products are delectable at the same time," says beauty and style director Lisa Oxenham.

Best Sustainable Brand

Winner: Ethique

(Image credit: Ethique)

Ethique is truly deserving of winning Best Sustainable Brand by encompassing all of what that means. "Excellent for people and the planet," says judge Jessi Baker.

"I love Ethique; paving the way with effective products that demonstrate what sustainable beauty brands should be like," says judge and Marie Claire UK senior health, sustainability and relationships editor Ally Head. "Not only is their packaging plastic-free and home-compostable, but their products are also cruelty-free, vegan, and palm oil free—all part of the reason they've been a certified B Corp since 2015," she adds.

Highly commended:

Dr. Hauschka