Introducing the 2023 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards

Skincare continues to be big business—and it’s no wonder. Not only does it help achieve our skin goals and reassure us with our concerns, but it also gives us a moment to pause, to unwind and to appreciate being in the moment with ourselves. Taking time to care for our skin—whatever that may look like; 10 steps or 2—can do wonders to our confidence and self-worth.

That’s why we’re thrilled that the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards returns for another year, celebrating the best of the best in skincare. The class of 2023 judging panel have been cleansing, moisturising, and toning their hearts out to seek out those gems; testing on innovation, efficacy and sustainability. The result? Deciding on the products that perform as well in our bathrooms as they do in the lab. In turn, this helps you make more informed choices when it comes to which products you buy.

You’ll find hours and hours of product testing organised across our categories—elevate your routine, self-care sessions, everyday heroes, souped-up formulas, and the future is bright—to create a definitive, comprehensive edit of the best in skincare in 2023.

How we chose this year's Marie Claire UK Skin Awards winners

With comprehensive skin awards first comes a brilliant group of judges, which is why at Marie Claire UK, we first started by pulling together our extensive panel of judges . Our judges combine the expertise of top dermatologists and doctors, influencers, beauty experts, and editors who—quite frankly—know a fantastic product when they try one. We asked them to individually test a selection of skincare products, reviewing them on efficacy, innovation and packaging. We then compiled their comments and scores to award our winners and highly commended.

As beauty experts, we understand how crowded the market is and how difficult it can be to spot a beauty blockbuster from a disappointing dud. That’s where our judge’s years' worth of experience comes in, helping you decide what’s worth spending your hard-earned cash on. So, as you peruse through our winners list, you know that each and every one has been awarded as a triumph by our panel.

This year, the awards are broken down into five categories:

Elevate your routine

Self-care sessions

Everyday heroes

Souped-up formulas

The future is bright

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 22nd November.