Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: Meet the incredible judging panel

Being judgemental has never been so fundamental

The wait is nearly over, as the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022 is fast approaching. Now in its third year, the awards recognise the very best skin products on the market. Giving skincare lovers everywhere the knowledge of what to *add to basket* this year.

World-renowned dermatologists, facialists, skincare experts and award-winning journalists come together to recognise the best of the best in skincare and celebrate the brands making the right choices when it comes to sustainability.

Categories include cleansers, moisturisers, new to the market and many more. The deadline to enter has just been extended until the 15th of September, so if you’re a brand reading this: what are you waiting for? You can enter here.

The winners will be announced during a virtual awards show in December, where you’ll be able to celebrate with our talented beauty team.

Already excited? So are we.

Without further ado, here are the 2022 judges…

Abigail James

Award-winning aesthetician, skincare expert and author

@Abigailjames1

Award-winning aesthetician, skincare & wellbeing expert, author, trained yogi, & mother. Abigail is committed to a 360 approach to skin health and beauty, combining technology and science with nature and holistic, hands-on massage.

Adeola Gboyega

Make-up artist

@adeolagboyega

A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and Pat McGrath Labs. Gboyega has become well known for her skin-first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up-ready skin. Creating tutorials online and making up the faces of high-profile clients, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters.

Alice Hart-Davis

Founder, The Tweakments Guide

@alicehartdavis

Alice Hart-Davis is a veteran beauty journalist specialising in skincare and aesthetic procedures. She now runs the website The Tweakments Guide which is the leading UK site for trusted advice on non-invasive cosmetic treatments, and she’s still mad keen on explaining to people the benefits of effective skincare.

Ally Head

Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK

@allyyhead

Ally is a leading editor with over five years industry experience and has worked for the likes of Women’s Health, Stylist, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29 and more. Day-to-day she writes news and features, advises on campaigns, SEO, and social strategy, and is always first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current sustainability topics. She’s also a keen presenter, hosting her Decoded Instagram live franchise with some of the biggest names in wellness. She loves marathons and isn’t mad—or so she says. Her career highlights? Winning the ‘Spirit of Hearst’ award while working at Women’s Health, and being asked to re-visit City University each year to give insight to current postgrads.

Andrea Thompson

Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

@andreacanwrite

Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.

Andrew Wheatcroft

Beauty and lifestyle content creator

@andrewdwheatcroft

Andrew started his online life in 2019 and started to share products he loved and ones that he didn’t love which lead him to some amazing opportunities with various brands within the beauty industry. His aim is to entertain his followers whilst providing educational information about beauty and skincare. His platform sees him create educational videos around beauty and skincare but also education around HIV & AIDS. As an HIV-positive man, Andrews feels it is his duty to educate people about the facts surrounding HIV & AIDS and what it’s like to live with HIV in 2021.

Caroline Barnes

Makeup Artist

@Carolinebarnesmakeup

Caroline Barnes is one of the UK’s most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry-wide for her passion, skill and pure professionalism. Her reputation for approachable beauty has helped her establish an enviable roster of clients from Diane Kruger, Ruth Wilson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Watson and Olga Kurylenko to Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland. She is currently UK & Ireland brand ambassador for Max Factor.

Cher Webb

Makeup Artist

@cherwebbmakeup

Cher is an established pro make-up artist, with over 20 years working backstage at fashion weeks, and prestige events including BAFTA Awards, British Fashion Awards with numerous high-profile talent.

Often called upon for her expert tips and ability to engage with people on a personal level, making her one of the go-to artists for publications such as Glamour, Marie Claire and Sheerluxe and she continues to collaborate with a huge range of international beauty brands, most recently; Lancôme, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder to name a few.

Debbie Thomas

Founder, D.Thomas Clinic

@debbiethomasofficial



Debbie Thomas founded the D.Thomas Clinic, a luxury high science skin clinic with a passion for beautiful skin, in 2009. During this time she has become a go-to for A-list stars and brands for her honest, practical advice on all things skin. She is known for changing the face of the conventional facial, renowned for her performance-driven treatments that fuse the latest in scientific equipment with holistic methods, to deliver unsurpassed results.

Dr Anjali Mahto

Consultant Dermatologist and Author of The Skincare Bible

@anjalimahto

Dr Anjali Mahto is one of the UK's leading consultant dermatologists and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, a member of the Royal Society of Medicine and a spokesperson for The British Skin Foundation. Anjali has a particular interest in acne and acne scarring, having experienced her own skin issues from a young age. Widely recognised for her unique skincare ethos, which bridges the gap between traditional medical dermatology, beauty and cosmetic medicine. This philosophy, along with her passion for truly effective ingredients and her years of extensive, hands-on clinical experience is all captured in her book The Skincare Bible.

Dr Ateh Jewel

Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate

@atehjewel

Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi-award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She has been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.

Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.

Dr Emma Wedgeworth is a Consultant Dermatologist with a passion for healthy skin. She consults in Harley Street, London in London and has extensive experience treating a wide range of skin conditions.

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe

Medical and Cosmetic Doctor and Founder, SKN Doctor

@drewomaukeleghe

A powerhouse within the field of skincare and aesthetics, Dr Ewoma, also known as the SKN Doctor is an award-winning skin expert with a pioneering approach to beauty. Dr Ewoma would love to offer her expert opinion on the most common types of errors. Having graduated from the renowned University of Liverpool Medical School with a degree in Medicine and Surgery, Dr Ewoma has since become one of the most exciting names in beauty and skin. Adopting a multi-faceted approach to aesthetics, her expert opinion has quickly become one of the most sought-after in the beauty sphere. Effortlessly combining extensive medical and research-based knowledge with clinical expertise and an open-minded attitude to beautification, Dr Ewoma has garnered a nod of approval from some of the most prestigious publications in the world; Vogue, I-D and BBC to name but a few. Earning a regular spot at Women's Health as their resident skincare columnist has ensured her coveted pockets of beauty wisdom are shared on a wider scale.

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme

Founder and Medical Director, Adonia Medical Clinic

@dr_ifeoma_ejikeme

The Founder and Medical Director of aesthetics clinic, Adonia Medical Clinic. A trailblazer in her field, she is one of only a handful of doctors in the UK to have undertaken an outstanding level of specialist training, earning her an internationally renowned reputation for her extensive knowledge and impeccable skills. Regularly sharing her expertise and tips via Instagram in a truly relatable way, Dr Ejikeme is the go-to voice in skincare. Dr Ejikeme also holds two surgical patents and has published multiple medical papers which are referred to globally. In 2020 she co-founded the UK's first ever Black Aesthetics Advisory board with the mission to improve the experiences of black minority ethnic (BME) professionals and consumers by improving the education on BME skin. Having worked with over 30,000 patients, there is little DrEjikeme has not seen or cannot help with. Her expert comments have featured in top-tier titles including Vogue, Elle, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan and on Sky News.

Dr Maryam Zamani Oculoplastic Surgeon and Facial Aesthetics Doctor @drmaryamzamani /@mzskinofficial Dr Maryam Zamani is a global leading Aesthetic Doctor and Oculoplastic Surgeon based in London known globally as ‘the eye doctor’. Over 15 years in practice as one of the UK’s most well-respected surgeons allowed Dr Zamani to gain an innate understanding of her clients, how they live and exactly what they wanted from their regime. This first-hand insight led to Zamani creating MZ Skin with unrivalled performance using scientifically-proven ingredients of the highest possible calibre.

After studying medicine and more than a decade in dentistry where Dr Sarah gained an in-depth understanding of the nuances of facial anatomy- alongside qualifications in dermatology and cosmetic science- she established TLC. Dr Sarah’s YouTube channel helps to decode the principles and possibilities of medical aesthetics as she was aware for some time that there was a real curiosity about the type of work done at TLC and she wanted to democratise that information.

Dr Tatiana Lapa Director, Dr Tatiana Aesthetic Dermatology @dr_tatiana_clinic

Dr Tatiana is a renowned aesthetic dermatology specialist and director of the Dr Tatiana Clinic in London. She is the go-to doctor for anyone seeking beautiful skin and is well known for the stunning transformations that she and her team achieve. She is a global key opinion leader in dermal fillers and laser technology and lectures at international aesthetic conferences.

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist

@hannahmartinlondon

World-class makeup artist to the stars and beauty expert, Hannah Martin is one of the most respected professionals in the industry. With 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Hannah works her magic on everything from celebrity clients, catwalks and editorial shoots to makeup masterclasses, as well as partnering with giants such as L'Oréal Paris, Clé de Peau Beauté and SpaceNK. In 2020, Hannah joined Channel 5's revamped '10 Years Younger in 10 Days' as their resident on-screen makeup expert.

Inge Theron

Founder & Creative Director, FaceGym

@ingetheron76

Inge Theron is the Founder of FaceGym, the world's first gym for your face, a revolutionary concept based on facial muscle training. Her passion, expertise and experience have been honed over the past decade as the Spa Junkie, a wellness and beauty columnist for the Financial Times. It wasn't until a face-lifting procedure left her housebound, that Inge realised there must be a better way to age gracefully and channelled all her research into a unique concept of her own – a non-invasive workout for the face. She has also designed and programmed spa destinations, including the Bulgari in London.

Jamie Genevieve

Beauty content creator

@jamiegenevieve

Jasmine Hemsley

Wellbeing Expert & Author

@jasminehemsley

Jasmine is a bestselling author, founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, chef, restaurateur and wellness expert with a passion for Ayurveda. Jasmine believes in conscious, joyful living. Her 360-degree approach to health marries Eastern wisdom and holistic philosophies with the latest technology and developments in Western wellbeing. Jasmine uses her platform to encourage her global audience to deepen their commitment to ethical choices in food, fashion and beauty.

Jennifer Rock

Facialist and founder, The Skin Nerd

@jenniferrock

Karen Williams

Fashion and lifestyle stylist, presenter and Marie Claire UK contributor

@Karenwilliamstylist

Karen Williams started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled. Karen's vibrant passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Channel 5, Netflix and more recently host her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty & wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on 'This Morning' and reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram whilst finding time to contribute to Marie-Claire fortnightly.

Katie Thomas

Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

@katie_thomas_hayne

Katie Thomas is Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor. She has 10 years of experience in women's luxury lifestyle titles, having previously sat on the fashion and beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She joined the Marie Claire UK team in 2018, and since then has spearheaded the beauty content across the site. She covers everything from red carpet beauty looks to colonic irrigation. She's also made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She aims to inject a little bit of joy into every piece that she writes and would hate for anyone to think she takes herself too seriously. She's obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn't require brushing and a cracking good manicure. She also wears more jewellery than the Queen.

Lisa Oxenham Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK @lisaoxenham An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X. Lisa Potter-Dixon Makeup artist and best-selling author @lisapotterdixon Lisa has been a professional makeup artist for over 15 years, her work is regularly featured in magazines such as Wonderland, ELLE & Grazia. Shooting editorial and making women look and feel amazing is her happy place, as well as that, she is the author of three best-selling books, and co-host of the 5 Faves of the Week podcast.

Margo Marrone Pharmacist, homeopath, entrepreneur and co-founder of The Organic Pharmacy @margomarrone

Margo Marrone is a Pharmacist and Homeopath who co-founded The Organic Pharmacy in 2002 with her passion to create a new way of thinking about natural health and beauty. Margo specialises in herbal medicine, nutrition, well-being, and skincare.

Since opening in 2002, Margo has continued to develop products, which are distributed in over 40 countries. All of the ingredients used are of the highest pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical standard, sustainably sourced and, where available, organic. Many of The Organic Pharmacy’s products are vegan and none have ever been tested on animals.

Michaella Bolder Master Facialist & Skincare Expert @michaellabolder With over fifteen years experience, Michaella is one of the UK’s leading master facialists and is known for her holistic approach that delivers real results for her clients. Combining tried and tested technologies such as chemical peels, mesotherapy and microneedling with her signature massage technique, Michaella has developed a loyal client base who love her friendly, caring and non-judgemental approach to skin health.

Rose Gallagher Beauty content creator @rosegallagher Rose Gallagher is a make-up artist and beauty expert, working in beauty for the last 10 years. She writes beauty features regularly for some of the UK’s leading publications, recently including the likes of British Vogue and the Independent. Rose also creates regular make-up tutorials online and often shares her personal experiences of living with rosacea. Currently, she represents the beauty brand IT Cosmetics in the UK and Ireland as their brand ambassador.

Ruby Hammer MBE

Global Make-up Artist and Brand Creator

@rubyhammer

Global makeup artist, brand founder and beauty expert, Ruby Hammer MBE has over 25 years of experience within the beauty industry. She has worked across editorial and commercial shoots to haute couture catwalks and TV. In 2007 she was awarded an MBE for her long-standing contribution to the cosmetics industry. A pioneer in the movement towards inclusivity, Ruby focuses on emphasising and enhancing your natural features, teaching people to embrace their unique beauty.

Sasha Louise Pallari

Beauty content creator and founder of #FILTERDROP

@sashapallari

Passionate about teaching others how to apply makeup with confidence and how to feel just as confident without it, she has built an online community, #FILTERDROP, who share in her mission to fight against unrealistic beauty standards. Sasha's call to action sparked a response of thousands of unfiltered videos and images alongside the hashtag, encouraging users to post make-up-free selfies. It resulted in a policy change from the ASA in February 2021 that brands and influencers can no longer use undisclosed filters to advertise beauty products.