Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022: Meet the incredible judging panel

Being judgemental has never been so fundamental
The wait is nearly over, as the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2022 is fast approaching. Now in its third year, the awards recognise the very best skin products on the market. Giving skincare lovers everywhere the knowledge of what to *add to basket* this year.
World-renowned dermatologists, facialists, skincare experts and award-winning journalists come together to recognise the best of the best in skincare and celebrate the brands making the right choices when it comes to sustainability.
Categories include cleansers, moisturisers, new to the market and many more. The deadline to enter has just been extended until the 15th of September, so if you’re a brand reading this: what are you waiting for? You can enter here.
The winners will be announced during a virtual awards show in December, where you’ll be able to celebrate with our talented beauty team.
Already excited? So are we.
Without further ado, here are the 2022 judges…
Abigail James
Award-winning aesthetician, skincare expert and author
Award-winning aesthetician, skincare & wellbeing expert, author, trained yogi, & mother. Abigail is committed to a 360 approach to skin health and beauty, combining technology and science with nature and holistic, hands-on massage.
Adeola Gboyega
Make-up artist
A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and Pat McGrath Labs. Gboyega has become well known for her skin-first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up-ready skin. Creating tutorials online and making up the faces of high-profile clients, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters.
Alice Hart-Davis
Founder, The Tweakments Guide
Alice Hart-Davis is a veteran beauty journalist specialising in skincare and aesthetic procedures. She now runs the website The Tweakments Guide which is the leading UK site for trusted advice on non-invasive cosmetic treatments, and she’s still mad keen on explaining to people the benefits of effective skincare.
Ally Head
Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK
Ally is a leading editor with over five years industry experience and has worked for the likes of Women’s Health, Stylist, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29 and more. Day-to-day she writes news and features, advises on campaigns, SEO, and social strategy, and is always first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current sustainability topics. She’s also a keen presenter, hosting her Decoded Instagram live franchise with some of the biggest names in wellness. She loves marathons and isn’t mad—or so she says. Her career highlights? Winning the ‘Spirit of Hearst’ award while working at Women’s Health, and being asked to re-visit City University each year to give insight to current postgrads.
Andrea Thompson
Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK
Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.
Andrew Wheatcroft
Beauty and lifestyle content creator
Andrew started his online life in 2019 and started to share products he loved and ones that he didn’t love which lead him to some amazing opportunities with various brands within the beauty industry. His aim is to entertain his followers whilst providing educational information about beauty and skincare. His platform sees him create educational videos around beauty and skincare but also education around HIV & AIDS. As an HIV-positive man, Andrews feels it is his duty to educate people about the facts surrounding HIV & AIDS and what it’s like to live with HIV in 2021.
Caroline Barnes
Makeup Artist
Caroline Barnes is one of the UK’s most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry-wide for her passion, skill and pure professionalism. Her reputation for approachable beauty has helped her establish an enviable roster of clients from Diane Kruger, Ruth Wilson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Watson and Olga Kurylenko to Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland. She is currently UK & Ireland brand ambassador for Max Factor.
Cher Webb
Makeup Artist
Cher is an established pro make-up artist, with over 20 years working backstage at fashion weeks, and prestige events including BAFTA Awards, British Fashion Awards with numerous high-profile talent.
Often called upon for her expert tips and ability to engage with people on a personal level, making her one of the go-to artists for publications such as Glamour, Marie Claire and Sheerluxe and she continues to collaborate with a huge range of international beauty brands, most recently; Lancôme, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder to name a few.
Debbie Thomas
Founder, D.Thomas Clinic
Debbie Thomas founded the D.Thomas Clinic, a luxury high science skin clinic with a passion for beautiful skin, in 2009. During this time she has become a go-to for A-list stars and brands for her honest, practical advice on all things skin. She is known for changing the face of the conventional facial, renowned for her performance-driven treatments that fuse the latest in scientific equipment with holistic methods, to deliver unsurpassed results.
Dija Ayodele
Skincare Expert, Black Skin Directory
With 15 years of beauty industry experience, renowned aesthetician – Dija Ayodele is a Skincare Expert, owner of West Room Aesthetics, founder of Black Skin Directory and author of Black Skin, The Definitive Skincare Guide.
Dominic Skinner
Judge, BBC 3 Glow Up & Global Senior Artist, MAC Cosmetics
With over 20 years in the beauty business, Dominic has credited his ongoing search for makeup knowledge and strive for perfection as the reason for his unwavering passion for all things makeup. Having worked for some of the world’s greatest designers and photographers and alongside the most iconic Makeup Artists, he is full to the brim with tips, tricks, hacks and inspiration making him the go-to artist for creative thinking.
Dr Anjali Mahto
Consultant Dermatologist and Author of The Skincare Bible
Dr Anjali Mahto is one of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, a member of the Royal Society of Medicine and a spokesperson for The British Skin Foundation. Anjali has a particular interest in acne and acne scarring, having experienced her own skin issues from a young age. Widely recognised for her unique skincare ethos, which bridges the gap between traditional medical dermatology, beauty and cosmetic medicine. This philosophy, along with her passion for truly effective ingredients and her years of extensive, hands-on clinical experience is all captured in her book The Skincare Bible.
Dr Ateh Jewel
Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate
Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi-award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She has been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.
Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.
Dr Cristina Psomadakis
Dermatologist
Dr Cristina Psomadakis works as both a hospital and clinic-based dermatologist. In parallel, she is doing a Masters degree in Skin Ageing and Aesthetics and runs her own skincare education accounts on Instagram & TikTok. She has a passion for medical education and skin health.
Dr Emma Wedgeworth
Consultant Dermatologist, Harley Street, London
Over time, Dr Emma has developed a keen interest in how we can best care for our skin on a day-to-day basis and how we can optimise our lifestyle to keep it healthy from the inside out. She regularly works with skin care companies and with the media, to give her opinion on skin conditions, as well as the latest developments in skincare.
Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe
Medical and Cosmetic Doctor and Founder, SKN Doctor
A powerhouse within the field of skincare and aesthetics, Dr Ewoma, also known as the SKN Doctor is an award-winning skin expert with a pioneering approach to beauty. Dr Ewoma would love to offer her expert opinion on the most common types of errors.
Having graduated from the renowned University of Liverpool Medical School with a degree in Medicine and Surgery, Dr Ewoma has since become one of the most exciting names in beauty and skin. Adopting a multi-faceted approach to aesthetics, her expert opinion has quickly become one of the most sought-after in the beauty sphere. Effortlessly combining extensive medical and research-based knowledge with clinical expertise and an open-minded attitude to beautification, Dr Ewoma has garnered a nod of approval from some of the most prestigious publications in the world; Vogue, I-D and BBC to name but a few. Earning a regular spot at Women’s Health as their resident skincare columnist has ensured her coveted pockets of beauty wisdom are shared on a wider scale.
Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme
Founder and Medical Director, Adonia Medical Clinic
The Founder and Medical Director of aesthetics clinic, Adonia Medical Clinic. A trailblazer in her field, she is one of only a handful of doctors in the UK to have undertaken an outstanding level of specialist training, earning her an internationally renowned reputation for her extensive knowledge and impeccable skills. Regularly sharing her expertise and tips via Instagram in a truly relatable way, Dr Ejikeme is the go-to voice in skincare.
Dr Ejikeme also holds two surgical patents and has published multiple medical papers which are referred to globally. In 2020 she co-founded the UK’s first ever Black Aesthetics Advisory board with the mission to improve the experiences of black minority ethnic (BME) professionals and consumers by improving the education on BME skin. Having worked with over 30,000 patients, there is little DrEjikeme has not seen or cannot help with. Her expert comments have featured in top-tier titles including Vogue, Elle, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan and on Sky News.
Dr Kemi Fabusiwa
NHS Junior Doctor
Skincare lover and NHS Junior, Dr Kemi Fabusiwa splits her time between the NHS and her passion for all things skin.
When Kemi isn’t in her hospital scrubs, she’s busy testing out the latest skincare products and educating her growing audience on the latest insights in skincare. She constantly shares her secrets and spills the tea on everything skincare in order to bring her audience happy, healthy joyful skin. You can find her fun and informative videos on Instagram and TikTok, as well as on Eliza.
Dr Maryam Zamani
Oculoplastic Surgeon and Facial Aesthetics Doctor
@drmaryamzamani /@mzskinofficial
Dr Maryam Zamani is a global leading Aesthetic Doctor and Oculoplastic Surgeon based in London known globally as ‘the eye doctor’.
Over 15 years in practice as one of the UK’s most well-respected surgeons allowed Dr Zamani to gain an innate understanding of her clients, how they live and exactly what they wanted from their regime. This first-hand insight led to Zamani creating MZ Skin with unrivalled performance using scientifically-proven ingredients of the highest possible calibre.
Dr Sarah Tonks
Founder & Medical Director, TLC
After studying medicine and more than a decade in dentistry where Dr Sarah gained an in-depth understanding of the nuances of facial anatomy- alongside qualifications in dermatology and cosmetic science- she established TLC.
Dr Sarah’s YouTube channel helps to decode the principles and possibilities of medical aesthetics as she was aware for some time that there was a real curiosity about the type of work done at TLC and she wanted to democratise that information.
Dr Sophie Shotter
Award-winning Aesthetic Doctor
Dr Sophie has a passion for achieving natural, balanced results with injectables, supported by good in-clinic skin treatments, such as peels and collagen-induction therapy. Dr Sophie also strongly advocates an effective, at-home skincare regime (to support treatment results) and is regularly researching the best products on the market to recommend to her patients.
Dr Sophie is actively raising awareness of aesthetic safety and joint complications lead for Allergan, to help Allergan support their clients who experienced treatment complications. In 2021 Dr Sophie was invited to join the BCAM board of trustees to help improve patient safety and regulations.
Dr Stefanie Williams
Specialist Dermatologist and Medical Director at EUDELO Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing
Dr Stefanie Williams is a dermatologist and medical director at EUDELO Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing, a multi-award-winning skin clinic in Central London. She has a special interest in aesthetic medicine, adult acne, and rosacea. She is the founder of Delo Rx, an advanced anti-ageing skincare range specially formulated for breakout-prone skin.
Dr Stefanie is an international key opinion leader in aesthetic medicine and has lectured at international conferences all over the world. She also lectures in Cosmetic Science at the University of the Arts, London. She is the author and co-author of more than 130 scientific articles, book chapters and abstracts, and has written three books.
Dr Tatiana Lapa
Director, Dr Tatiana Aesthetic Dermatology
Dr Tatiana is a renowned aesthetic dermatology specialist and director of the Dr Tatiana Clinic in London. She is the go-to doctor for anyone seeking beautiful skin and is well known for the stunning transformations that she and her team achieve. She is a global key opinion leader in dermal fillers and laser technology and lectures at international aesthetic conferences.
Dr Uchenna Okoye
Clinical Director, London Smiling Dental Group
Dr Uchenna Okoye is a celebrity dentist, well known for her appearance on the makeover show 10 Years Younger in 10 days, previously on Channel 4 and a new series now on Channel 5. She feels knowledge is power and uses her platform to educate, engage and encourage consumers to take control of their oral health.
Dr Uchenna is a key opinion leader and ambassador for both dentistry and some dental brands. She is a regular guest on both tv and radio and features regularly in national papers and magazines. She has a special interest in the effects of hormones especially menopause on oral health and uses Instagram as a medium to answer messages from people all over the world.
Fiona Brackenbury
Skincare Expert, Industry Consultant and Beauty Content Creator
With a career spanning 30 years in the Skincare and Cosmetic industry, Fiona Brackenbury has worked passionately to become a true expert in her field and one of the authority leaders of skincare in the UK. As well as working with world-class formulators, creating skincare products and designing award winning facials Fiona also showcases her advice and shares her wealth of knowledge with her army of devoted fans across her multiple social media channels. A pure outlet that flex’s her creativity and self-created content around all things beauty, skin and self-care.
Gina Kane
Make-up Artist
Known for her innovative approach to beauty, international makeup artist Gina Kane is recognised for the diversity of her beauty looks, the flawless quality of her skin finish and the committed and creative mood with which she approaches her work.
Gina’s understanding and love of skin have driven her forward into the world of beauty and she works with many of the leading beauty brands, including Vogue, Numero, Dazed, I-D, Harpers Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, Vanity Fair, GQ, Wonderland, Show Studio. A reputation throughout the industry for elevated and flawless skin, Gina also works with actors and actresses on red carpets and press junkets.
Grace Lindsay
Ecommerce Writer, Marie Claire UK
With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand-out trends of the season.
She took the plunge into the world of journalism during her time at university and interned at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. After her internship, she was able to explore her love for fashion while working at Topshop Head Office. She later joined HELLO! Magazine, where she interviewed a wide range of celebrities and covered her favourite red carpet looks, before landing her dream job at Marie Claire UK.
Hannah Martin
Make-up Artist and Beauty Expert
World-class makeup artist to the stars and beauty expert, Hannah Martin is one of the most respected professionals in the industry. With 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Hannah works her magic on everything from celebrity clients, catwalks and editorial shoots to makeup masterclasses, as well as partnering with giants such as L’Oréal Paris, Clé de Peau Beauté and SpaceNK. In 2020, Hannah joined Channel 5’s revamped ’10 Years Younger in 10 Days’ as their resident on-screen makeup expert.
Inge Theron
Founder & Creative Director, FaceGym
Inge Theron is the Founder of FaceGym, the world’s first gym for your face, a revolutionary concept based on facial muscle training. Her passion, expertise and experience have been honed over the past decade as the Spa Junkie, a wellness and beauty columnist for the Financial Times. It wasn’t until a face-lifting procedure left her housebound, that Inge realised there must be a better way to age gracefully and channelled all her research into a unique concept of her own – a non-invasive workout for the face. She has also designed and programmed spa destinations, including the Bulgari in London.
Jamie Genevieve
Founder, VIEVE and expert make-up artist
Jamie Genevieve is the founder of VIEVE a beauty brand that launched not that long ago during the pandemic but is quickly becoming one of the most coveted makeup brands available. Known for its luxurious, vegan formulas, powerful pigments and modern approach to beauty – created by an expert make-up artist who wanted to create make-up for everybody.
Based in Scotland, Jamie’s talent and passion for make-up convinced her to train as a professional artist after leaving school. Jamie works closely with key international brand partners including NARS, GHD & Charlotte Tilbury. Her global success is often attributed to her talent, hard work, grounded nature and the mutual respect she shares with her loyal followers of over 3 million worldwide and her cult VIEVE community.
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing Expert & Author
Jasmine is a bestselling author, founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, chef, restaurateur and wellness expert with a passion for Ayurveda. Jasmine believes in conscious, joyful living. Her 360-degree approach to health marries Eastern wisdom and holistic philosophies with the latest technology and developments in Western wellbeing. Jasmine uses her platform to encourage her global audience to deepen their commitment to ethical choices in food, fashion and beauty.
Jennifer Rock
Founder and CEO, Skingredients and The Skin Nerd
Jennifer Rock is an award-winning skin tutor, dermal facialist and bestselling author, and the CEO and founder of the multi-award winning Skingredients® skincare range, The Skin Nerd® educational skin platform and Skin Nerd Network® online skin consultations and store.
Jennifer is also a regular contributor across multiple Irish and UK media platforms including monthly skincare contributor for national radio Today FM, resident skincare expert at Virgin Media as well as writing a weekly column for Irish Examiner. She is nerdy about skin!
Jessi Baker MBE
Founder & CEO, Provenance
Jessi Baker, MBE, is the founder and CEO of Provenance, the global leader in sustainability marketing technology. Provenance is now working with 120+ leading beauty brands and retailers to power proof-backed impact claims for e-commerce – including Cult Beauty, Douglas, Tropic, The Ordinary, Urban Decay, REN, The Inkey List and Pai.
Jessi is an Art and Science hybrid, with a Master’s in Engineering from Cambridge University and Design from the Royal College of Art. Across the US and Europe, she has worked with many brands on technology and digital design strategy.
Karen Williams
Fashion and lifestyle stylist, presenter and Marie Claire UK contributor
Karen Williams started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled. Karen’s vibrant passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Channel 5, Netflix and more recently host her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty & wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on ‘This Morning’ and reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram whilst finding time to contribute to Marie-Claire fortnightly.
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK
Katie Thomas is Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor. She has 10 years of experience in women’s luxury lifestyle titles, having previously sat on the fashion and beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She joined the Marie Claire UK team in 2018, and since then has spearheaded the beauty content across the site. She covers everything from red carpet beauty looks to colonic irrigation. She’s also made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles.
She aims to inject a little bit of joy into every piece that she writes and would hate for anyone to think she takes herself too seriously. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. She also wears more jewellery than the Queen.
Keeks Reid
Freelance Beauty Editor
Keeks started her career in beauty journalism in 2013 as an editorial assistant at Blackhair and Hair magazines working her way to Acting Editor of Blackhair magazine at 23 years old. She now works with a range of companies, from consumer and trade magazines and websites to beauty brands and salons. She regularly contributes to Cosmopolitan, Who What Wear and most recently became a regular on ITV’s This Morning.
Laura Capon
Beauty Editor
Laura is a freelance beauty editor who has written for publications including Cosmopolitan, Grazia, The Evening Standard and Glamour. When she’s not writing words she’s filming videos for her TikTok and Instagram pages and is passionate about making the beauty world a safe space for everyone.
Lisa Oxenham
Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK
An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.
Lisa Potter-Dixon
Makeup artist and best-selling author
Lisa has been a professional makeup artist for over 15 years, her work is regularly featured in magazines such as Wonderland, ELLE & Grazia. Shooting editorial and making women look and feel amazing is her happy place, as well as that, she is the author of three best-selling books, and co-host of the 5 Faves of the Week podcast.
Lucy Partington
Freelance Beauty Editor
Lucy has been working as a beauty journalist for over ten years, and in that time she’s written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Vogue, Refinery29 and Glamour. She loves all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never get around to using, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glow-giving foundation that lasts all day.
Madeleine Spencer
Journalist and Broadcaster
Madeleine is an award-winning journalist and blogger who’s written for titles including InStyle UK, Marie Claire, ELLE UK, Porter, GLAMOUR UK, Metro, Huffington Post, and Stylist, and has been featured in Marie Claire, The Times Magazine, and Arcadia.
Her podcast, Beauty Full Lives, is an interview series and has featured in the top 50 podcasts chart on iTunes, as well as in Get the Gloss, Marie Claire, ELLE UK, Harpers Bazaar, The Daily Mail, Hello!, Arcadia, and You magazine.
Margo Marrone
Pharmacist, homeopath, entrepreneur and co-founder of The Organic Pharmacy
Margo Marrone is a Pharmacist and Homeopath who co-founded The Organic Pharmacy in 2002 with her passion to create a new way of thinking about natural health and beauty. Margo specialises in herbal medicine, nutrition, well-being, and skincare.
Since opening in 2002, Margo has continued to develop products, which are distributed in over 40 countries. All of the ingredients used are of the highest pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical standard, sustainably sourced and, where available, organic. Many of The Organic Pharmacy’s products are vegan and none have ever been tested on animals.
Marie Reynolds
Founder & Company Director, Marie Reynolds London
Marie Reynolds’ approach to skin care is unique. Having worked in the professional skincare and wellness industries for over 35 years, both as a therapist, a judge and behind the scenes working with and ultimately creating her own skincare brand.
Having studied Beauty Therapy, Homeopathy, Genetics, Counseling, Aromatherapy, Oriental Diagnosis, Bowen Technique, Colonic Hydratherapy and Energy Medicine. She attends the annual World Congress in Germany on Energy Therapy along with Doctors and Professors to keep her practice as up to date with the latest technologies available. Quoted in Porter magazine as a “Global Skin Expert”, it is Marie’s experience in progressive skin therapy and advanced holistic well-being that has garnered her attention from beauty editors and celebrities alike worldwide.
Michaella Bolder
Master Facialist & Skincare Expert
With over fifteen years experience, Michaella is one of the UK’s leading master facialists and is known for her holistic approach that delivers real results for her clients. Combining tried and tested technologies such as chemical peels, mesotherapy and microneedling with her signature massage technique, Michaella has developed a loyal client base who love her friendly, caring and non-judgemental approach to skin health.
Michaella Mazzoni
Award-winning Nutritionist
Michaella is a multi-award-winning nutritionist who became passionate about the role diet can play in health after changing her diet helped her fully recover from a chronic pain condition called Fibromyalgia. Michaella works one-to-one with those wishing to improve their health by getting to the root cause of their symptoms. She does functional testing, meal planning and supplement work.
Michaella is a member of BANT and the Royal Society of Medicine and has worked with brands like Anthropologie, Boots, The Guardian and The Times.
Nausheen Qureshi
Skincare Biochemist & Cosmetic Formulator, NQ Innovations Ltd
Nausheen Qureshi is a multiple award-winning skincare biochemist who specialises in skincare formulations with a focus on high-tech skincare, skincare-makeup cosmetic hybrid formulations and other beauty formulations. Recognised as a world-class formulator with an unprecedented waiting list, Nausheen has broken the pattern of old formulation techniques to create products for brands with exceptional clinical results, making the most of her technical expertise.
She provides technical advisory consultancy and future product innovation consultancy to large global beauty brands and chemical companies.
Ola Awosika
Content Creator
Ola goes deeper than beauty and raises awareness on race, sexuality and gender in his creative beauty content. He is more than comfortable expressing himself authentically in all three topics, whilst combining a love of skincare and social justice to make provocative topics identifiable to his audience.
Rose Gallagher
Beauty content creator
Rose Gallagher is a make-up artist and beauty expert, working in beauty for the last 10 years. She writes beauty features regularly for some of the UK’s leading publications, recently including the likes of British Vogue and the Independent.
Rose also creates regular make-up tutorials online and often shares her personal experiences of living with rosacea. Currently, she represents the beauty brand IT Cosmetics in the UK and Ireland as their brand ambassador.
Ruby Hammer MBE
Global Make-up Artist and Brand Creator
Global makeup artist, brand founder and beauty expert, Ruby Hammer MBE has over 25 years of experience within the beauty industry. She has worked across editorial and commercial shoots to haute couture catwalks and TV. In 2007 she was awarded an MBE for her long-standing contribution to the cosmetics industry. A pioneer in the movement towards inclusivity, Ruby focuses on emphasising and enhancing your natural features, teaching people to embrace their unique beauty.
Sasha Pallari
Professional make-up artist, curve model and creator of #FILTERDROP
Sasha has been featured by BBC News, Vogue, Stylist and Grazia. She has created makeup masterclasses for brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Clarins. And she is an anti-bullying campaigner for the Diana Award.
Sherrille Riley
Founder & Director, Nails & Brows Mayfair
Sherrille Riley achieved iconic status as the definitive brow expert after her boutique salon, Nails & Brows Mayfair quickly became the go-to beauty destination for Royalty, celebrities and Beauty Editors. Jamaican-born, Riley launched her eponymous boutique in 2014 after 2 decades of hands-on work as a beautician in London’s luxury beauty salons.
Riley carefully developed brow collection, Beauty Edit Mayfair to build on the “Beauty Blueprint,” bringing natural features into harmony and balance to achieve flawless, natural brows.
Sophie Robinson
Business Development Manager, Beauty, Wellbeing and Textiles, Soil Association Certification
Sophie is the Business Development Manager on the Beauty, Wellbeing and Textiles team at Soil Association Certification. Her desire to understand and improve supply chains stems from a practical upbringing spent gardening, crafting, and creating potions with her mum (an aromatherapist and seamstress). In 2014 she harnessed this passion for well-sourced quality products by moving into her first systems role within the organic sector.
A qualified nutritionist with an MSc in Gastronomy, her interest in the food system and its’ pitfalls led her to consider the health and systemic impacts of what we are putting on our bodies and into our homes by way of cosmetics, cleaning products, home furnishings and clothing.
Sophie still mixes potions for her skin and hair but is relieved there are now so many amazing products on the market she can let an expert formulate most of her routine!
Sunil Makan
Editor, Marie Claire UK
With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays Sunil is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director that specialises in Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.
Register to enter here.