There are a few great beauty staples that stand the test of time, and Wild Rose Beauty Balm from Neal's Yard Remedies is one of those products.

A bestseller since its launch 20 years ago, thanks to its signature botanical scent and versatile formula, the one-pot wonder is a cult classic beauty favourite with loyal fans and experts worldwide.

This month, the skin boosting beauty staple has undergone an exciting new vegan makeover which means it now features a brand new plant-based formula that reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Neal's Yard Remedies has been at the forefront of ethical beauty for 44 years pushing for 'beauty without compromise'. This translates as high environmental standards without compromising on the effectiveness of its products. Not only was it the first health and beauty brand to launch certified organic oils in 1987 and the first brand to be certified by the Soil Association in 1991, it was also the first to score an incredible 100/100 for ethics in an independent audit by the Ethical Company Organisation (a score they've maintained since 2014).

"The Wild Rose Beauty Balm, our #1 bestseller, has been the heart of Neal's Yard Remedies for 20 years," Anabel Kindersley, CEO and owner of Neal's Yard Remedies, explains.

A passionate champion for ethical and sustainable practices in business, Anabel always ensures that Neal’s Yard Remedies puts people and the planet over profit. She is on a mission to help protect Britain’s biodiversity, and has spent many years campaigning to raise awareness of its importance and encouraging other businesses to take action.

"Our new vegan formula represents a perfect harmony between honouring our heritage and embracing innovation.

"For years, our loyal community has asked for this evolution, and we've listened carefully, working with the latest cutting-edge green technology to create a formula that maintains the balm's beloved radiance-enhancing properties whilst certified vegan."

Anabel continued, "For us, it's simply beauty without compromise - pure, powerful and proven."

Deeply nourishing and glow boosting, Neal's Yard's fast-absorbing Wild Rose Beauty Balm has a range of uses. This multitasking product is a heavy-duty cleanser with a nourishing formula that easily removes even stubborn eye makeup.

It works equally well as a nourishing face mask, overnight treatment, lip treatment, or balm for rough or dry patches of skin on the face or body. You can also use this sweet-smelling balm as a gentle exfoliator with a muslin cloth, or to tame flyaways and moisturise cuticles. It's even a godsend for dehydrated skin and soothing sunburn in the summer months.

The formula is crafted with organic wild rosehip seed oil, known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, and a blend of organic plant oils to provide deep hydration.

The latest addition to Neal's Yard, the vegan Wild Rose Beauty Balm, uses pumpkin seed oil, candelilla, sumac berry wax, and other nourishing plant oils and butters for a new, enhanced, entirely vegan, organic formula.

The formula's key ingredient remains organic wild rosehip seed oil, which promotes skin regeneration, reduces scars and brightens the skin.

According to brand research, customer feedback for the new product has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, 89% agree that it leaves skin nourished, softer, and smoother. Meanwhile, 84% agree that the balm deeply cleanses without stripping the skin barrier.

Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire, Andrea Thompson, who named the product in her column as one of her top 6 beauty staples, said: "The uplifting smell of Wild Rose Beauty Balm alone makes it a stand-out part of my beauty routine. I use it mainly as a cleanser but it really is a multi-tasking hero. I also rely on it as a gentle exfoliator every other day and a mask on weekends. My skin is always so soft and radiant afterwards."