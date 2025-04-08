I experienced skin pigmentation post-pregnancy—after trial and error, these are the best foundations for uneven tone

Many issues can cause skin pigmentation, and it’s more common than you might expect. Most people associate discolouration with sun damage, and while that’s one of the most common causes of uneven tone, other problems, including acne, cuts and burns, and hormonal changes, can also play havoc with our complexions.

This wasn't something I'd ever been concerned about, but during the summer after I had my son, two small, yet persistent, dark patches suddenly appeared just below my mouth. They sprang up out of nowhere during the sunny months, and I felt pretty self-conscious about them. After doing some frantic Googling, I discovered that pregnancy-related pigmentation was a real thing, and it all linked back to pesky hormones. I found that over time and with help from a combination of exfoliators and vitamin C-infused skincare, the patches gradually faded away, and thankfully, they haven’t made a return since.

Although this pigmentation only lasted a couple of months, it made me much more vigilant about slathering on my SPF every morning, and I’m now very aware of how tricky uneven skin tone can be to deal with. I opted for heavier make-up but found that this could sometimes make the dark patches look worse, or I’d end up with spots because I had loaded far too much base and concealer over my skin during the hottest months of the year.

If you are concerned about how to deal with uneven tone, you have come to the right place, as I have rounded up the very best foundations to disguise darker or lighter patches without caking your skin in product, as well as purchases that will help to target and treat the pigmentation issue too...

Best foundations for pigmentation

1. Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Reset 2 in 1 Serum Foundation

Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Reset 2 in 1 Serum Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £15.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Long lasting + Hydrating formula Reasons to avoid - Texture is a little bit runny

This skincare-meets-foundation hybrid is packed full of clever ingredients to hydrate skin as well as repair damaged skin barriers and balance out tone. It contains niacinamide and chamomile extract to calm and soothe, and it feels like a real treat to use.

The serum-based formula means it's quite fine and runny, but the pipette applicator helps to keep it under control. Once applied, it leaves my skin looking bright and dewy without being too heavy. It’s such a lightweight finish that I will be wearing again and again during the summer. Although the coverage probably wouldn’t cover very dark pigmentation, it disguised darker areas around my eyes and redness well enough that I didn’t need to use concealer. It’s a great choice for anybody with small pigmented marks who doesn’t want to wear anything too cakey. Plus, it's available in 9 shades.

2. Givenchy Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation

Givenchy Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £48 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Full coverage + Brightening + Tone-balancing Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy

This new launch from Givenchy is designed to leave skin looking bright, even, and balanced, and it definitely does all three for my face. The creamy coverage is a little heavier than my usual foundations, but it still lets my natural complexion shine through. It contains a combination of colour pigments (white, red, black and yellow) that work cleverly to lessen the appearance of dark spots or red areas and blur away dullness. It's packed full of micro-hyaluronic acid, also, so it keeps my skin feeling super soft and hydrated all day. I find that it hides blemishes and redness well, and I love how fresh and bright my face looks. There are an impressive 30 shades to choose from, too.

3. No7 Intelligent Colour Foundation

No7 Intelligent Colour Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £17.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Very blendable colour + Great for all skin types + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

This clever base is one of the brand's most repurchased products, and it's not hard to see why. It works wonders to balance out uneven tone and disguises dark patches effectively. While there are only six shades, each is designed to work with up to seven different skin tones, adapting to blend in seamlessly for a light and soft finish. This creamy tint balances out all of my problem areas and leaves my complexion looking tip-top, without me needing to layer on extra products.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £39 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + High coverage + A little goes a long way + Blends easily Reasons to avoid - Can be too matte for some people

For fuller coverage, this best-selling foundation is up there with my favourites. The hard-working formula is filled with caring goodies, including hyaluronic acid and peptides, which soften and plump skin, while the long-lasting tint covers everything from acne to scarring with ease. It really does leave my complexion looking smooth and even, but it still feels breathable. It lasts well too—I’ve worn this one during my sweaty train commute and it has stayed put brilliantly. There are 41 shades to choose from.

5. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £25.55 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Packed with skin-loving ingredients + Works for both oily and dry skin + Dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Might not be high coverage enough for some people

This is one of those products that I regularly recommend to friends, as it has such a lovely finish that seems to work equally well with oily skin types as well as those prone to dryness. The name really sums it up, as I find that it peps up skin nicely without covering too much, and it uses a cocktail of vitamins, aloe vera and pearl powder to soften any discolouration, minimise pores and leave my face looking dewy and bright. There are 15 shades to choose from.

6. Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation

Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £39 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Long-lasting + Wide shade range + Treats pigmentation Reasons to avoid - Semi sheer finish needs to be layered up a little for fuller coverage.

As well as covering and balancing out pigmentation, this foundation also works to tackle the problem while you wear it. The formula contains brightening vitamin C, exfoliating salicylic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid, as well as protective SPF 20—all of which help to reduce the appearance of dark spots and brighten skin after just a few weeks of wear. It offers a medium level of coverage, and it leaves my skin looking very healthy and glowy, and can be built up for a fuller base. Although it has quite a thin texture, it doesn’t sink into fine lines and will stick around all day. There are 41 natural-looking shades to choose from.

7. L’Oreal Infallible 32hr Matte Cover Foundation

L’Oreal Infallible 32hr Matte Cover Foundation Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Budge-proof finish + Covers redness and blemishes + Fights shine Reasons to avoid - Very matte finish may be too much for those that like lighter foundations.

This bargain buy uses four per cent niacinamide to fight off and lessen the appearance of dark spots while you wear it, and offers plenty of full coverage to disguise them. It has a very matte finish, so if you prefer a dewy complexion, this one might not be for you, but it works excellently to cover up redness, blemishes and dull patches. It's long-lasting and will stick around to balance your complexion all day without any shine.

What causes pigmentation?

Confused by what has caused uneven tone in your skin? I asked skin expert, pharmacist, and aesthetic practitioner, Dr. Christine Hall. She explains: "The skin’s reaction to sun exposure is to produce melanin—the natural pigment that protects you from harmful ultraviolet rays and that gives you a tan. Pigmentation problems occur when this process is disturbed, causing areas of both hyperpigmentation (dark spots) and hypopigmentation (light spots) as seen in conditions such as Vitiligo."

"Hyperpigmentation is much more common and results in smaller, flat, uneven, darker patches on the skin," she adds. "Hyperpigmentation should not be associated with any other symptoms, such as itching or bleeding. If in any doubt, always consult with your GP or dermatologist."

Read on to see the three main types of pigmentation and where they can occur on the skin.

" Melasma — cpriaused by hormonal changes, genetics and sunlight this is a disorder that results in patches of discolouration over the forehead, temples and cheeks. Pregnancy, contraceptive pills and menopause can all contribute. These patches will often fade once pregnancy is complete or use of the contraceptive pill is discontinued, but this type of pigmentation is notoriously difficult to treat and often comes back.

— cpriaused by hormonal changes, genetics and sunlight this is a disorder that results in patches of discolouration over the forehead, temples and cheeks. Pregnancy, contraceptive pills and menopause can all contribute. These patches will often fade once pregnancy is complete or use of the contraceptive pill is discontinued, but this type of pigmentation is notoriously difficult to treat and often comes back. Sunspots — also called ‘liver spots’, these are the marks that appear most commonly over the face, neck and hands as a result of excessive exposure to the sun. It occurs when the function of your melanocytes (the cells responsible for producing melanin) is disturbed and they start to overproduce melanin, depositing it excessively and unevenly.

— also called ‘liver spots’, these are the marks that appear most commonly over the face, neck and hands as a result of excessive exposure to the sun. It occurs when the function of your melanocytes (the cells responsible for producing melanin) is disturbed and they start to overproduce melanin, depositing it excessively and unevenly. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation — while pigmentation disorders can occur anywhere on the skin, anything that irritates or inflames can result in hyperpigmentation that can become worse when mixed with sun exposure. Many of us have experienced this as a result of spots, burns or cuts, but it's worth remembering that certain ingredients will make us more sensitive to the sun, like perfume.

Are there ways to reverse pigmentation?

“Prevention is always better than a cure," explains Dr. Hall. "It is estimated that 90 per cent of visible skin aging is caused by the sun, and so sun protection is the most important step that can be taken to prevent damage. UV rays are present all year round, so SPF needs to become a staple part of your skincare routine.

If you suffer from acne or blemishes, avoid picking or popping spots—this will result in more pigmentation.

When it comes to skincare ingredients, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that is proven to not only protect against further skin damage but also reverse some of the damage that has already been caused by oxidative stress.

Azelaic acid is one of the lesser-known skincare ingredients, but it has multiple actions and uses. As a result of its anti-inflammatory, anti-pigmentation, anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties, it is especially useful for those with acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation.

How to use makeup to cover pigmentation

You can cover discolouration with your make-up, Givenchy Beauty's national make-up artist, Claire Mulleady, tells me.

"The type of pigmentation will determine the type of products that you use. You can use a fuller coverage if you are looking for an all-over highly flawless finish, or if you prefer your skin to look more natural, opt for a medium coverage foundation and target areas of pigmentation with colour corrector," she explains. "Peach or orange correctors work to neutralize dark spots of pigmentation and can be used on any darker areas to add warmth and prevent ashiness. Apply your foundation on top of the colour corrector and if you need more coverage, spot correct with your concealer to add coverage where it's needed. Using concealer on pigmentation can cause the area to look ashy if it's not the correct tone, so avoid using it without colour correction first."