Meghan Markle's facialist Sarah Champman is her first port of call when she needs a glow-boosting facial this side of the pond. The last time Meghan was back in town, she and Prince Harry made an appearance during the Platinum Jubilee weekend for the service of thanksgiving held in the Queen's honour.

The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant in Dior, her haute couture coat midi-dress teamed with a matching wide-brimmed hat, sparkling diamond jewellery and signature understated hair and make-up. The Duchess's skin, as always, looked luminous—and this was partially due to the top-tier London facial she had received that morning, as Sarah revealed.

"What a wonderful weekend celebrating 70 years of our inspiring Queen!" she posted on Instagram after the event. "Such incredible events and positive energy throughout the 4 days. For me, it was great to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to meet sweet little Lilibet and treat Meghan to a facial to enhance her natural glow. I always love seeing my clients and friends glowing at these fabulous events and I think she looked so graceful and radiant during the celebrations, along with many other familiar faces."

We've been privy to a few royal beauty secrets over the years, including the facial oil Kate Middleton swears by and some intel into the Princess of Wales' go-to beauty products, as well as Meghan's everyday fragrances (which are suitably luxurious) and her list .

Meghan Markle and Sarah Chapman have a long-standing history. Not only did Sarah prep Meghan's skin for her wedding day in 2018, but she was also Meghan's official facialist when the Duchess of Sussex was a working royal. It's safe to say that this is someone Meghan trusts when it comes to her skincare routine.

Sarah has previously offered a bit of insight into the kind of skin prep she did before Meghan's wedding day back in 2018. The facialist told Town&Country, "What we do the day before is a lot of massaging—using lots of oils and serums—to really plump up the skin and give it that juicy look. But there’s also a holistic aspect. When someone is getting married, they’re pretty stressed, so I really try [to] centre people as well as looking at the skin. A lot of people say I've got quite healing hands."

She also went into the longer-term wedding prep, explaining, "We would typically start six months ahead, working on getting the skin stronger and more balanced by doing things like gentle peels. We would see someone once every four weeks, get them on a good skincare regime, and then do a Skinesis 10-day kit, which is all about radiance recharge, lots of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid."

Meghan's facialist has her own skincare line—so naturally we want to know all about it. With the likes of Victoria Beckham and Naomi Watts counted among fans, it's no surprise that her products have rave reviews online with shoppers praising the Sarah Chapman Overnight Facial (£62) in particular for 'transforming' their skin and giving an 'amazing glow'. These are our top pics from the line.

