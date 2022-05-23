The best under-eye patches and masks to de-puff and reduce dark circles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Team Marie Claire UK takes you through their top picks...

When doing our skincare routine, we always make sure to apply our best eye cream. However, if the skin under your eyes needs a little extra TLC, we might have just the thing.

Thanks to a combination of too many hours spent on our phone and not enough hours spent fast asleep, we often wake up noticing that our eye area is looking (and feeling) overly puffy and dry.

This is unsurprising – with fewer sebaceous glands and far thinner skin than on the rest of the face, the area around our eyes is prone to damage and is one of the first places to suffer when overtired (check), stressed (check) and dehydrated (yep, check again).

All is not, however, lost. A wealth of clever under-eye patches and masks designed to target the area are on the market, promising to combat everything from fine lines to dry patches and puffiness. We set about testing them to find the very best.

Video you may like:

What did we look for when testing the under-eye masks? We took a few things into account, such as if the masks made our eye area appear less puffy and if the skin felt more hydrated. We also checked that the masks did not irritate the area, as the skin around our eyes can be much more sensitive.

The best under-eye patches and masks to buy now: