A new spot is rarely, if ever, a welcome addition to your face. But persistent spots and chin acne? That is a different kettle of fish.

If ongoing breakouts in this area are bothering you, don’t panic; our beauty team has years of experience hearing from the experts and knows a thing or two about acne-prone skin. The best acne treatments (opens in new tab) can have a positive impact, but it’s important to seek the advice of qualified professionals wherever possible.

To that end, we reached out to some of the industry’s leading dermatologists to explain what causes the different types of acne (opens in new tab) and how to deal with chin breakouts. Here's everything you need to know about managing them, from lifestyle changes to the best spot treatments (opens in new tab).

How to get rid of chin acne: the expert guide

What causes chin acne?

“Acne develops from blocked pores and too much oil, clogging up our skin,” explains cosmetic dermatologist and skincare brand founder Dr Sam Bunting (opens in new tab). As the chin is one of the areas of the face with a high number of oil-producing glands, it makes sense that its a common place for blemishes.

“A bacteria called C. acnes thrives in the clogged, oily pore, and as a consequence, we get inflammatory lesions,” she continues. “These can be small red bumps – papules or red bumps with a white head – pustules, or deeper, tender, more lumpy lesions such as nodules and cysts.” This root cause of acne remains the same, whether we're talking chin acne, forehead acne, back acne (opens in new tab) or chest acne (opens in new tab).

You may have noticed that you get more spots on your chin at a certain point in your cycle. “Acne is primarily driven by our individual genetics and hormonal factors,” adds consultant dermatologist Dr Thivi Maruthappu (opens in new tab). “That's why we can often see flare-ups just before our period and also during the perimenopausal phase. It arises due to blockage of the sebaceous glands, which become inflamed and swollen resulting in a painful spot.”

While some people notice a link between dairy and acne (opens in new tab), this isn’t the case for everybody. “One of the most common questions that I'm asked is whether certain foods cause acne,” Dr Maruthappu continues. “While some people may notice acne flare-ups after eating certain foods (particularly after high-sugar foods or low-fat milk), these should be considered triggers rather than a cause. I see many patients for whom reducing these foods makes little or no change to their acne, so please don't blame yourself for your breakouts!”

Chin acne may also be linked to other lifestyle factors. Consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto (opens in new tab) notes in her book, The Skincare Bible (opens in new tab), “Shaving and in-grown hairs can commonly cause acne or folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles) in the cheek, chin, jawline and neck area.”

How to treat chin acne

Establishing a good skincare routine for acne is key to managing its condition long-term. But if consistency with over-the-counter products hasn’t made a difference, it’s important you seek the help of a doctor.

“A lot of people in the skincare/aesthetic field say they can treat acne, but the only professionals fully qualified and trained extensively in this area are consultant dermatologists,” Dr Mahto tells us. “If seeking help from a consultant dermatologist privately is cost prohibitive, your first port of call would be with your NHS GP. They can offer advice and some courses of action, but often they will refer to a consultant dermatologist as this is our area of expertise."

She continues: “In terms of when you get to your appointment, be it with the GP or a dermatologist, make sure you go prepared with a list of things you have already done – perhaps you’ve tried certain ingredients like salicylic acid (opens in new tab) already. Also, bring photos if you have them if your skin is fairly settled at the time of the appointment. In clinic we do a thorough medical history and lifestyle to get the full picture of your skin’s health before we move on to a personalised course of action.”

If you aren’t quite at this point yet, ingredients our dermatologists recommend keeping an eye out for are salicylic acid, niacinamide, retinoids, azelaic acid (opens in new tab), and benzoyl peroxide. There are also lifestyle changes that can have a positive impact on acne management. Avoiding touching the skin is an important one – particularly if you have existing breakouts.

“Although it’s tempting to touch your face, doing so can spread dirt, oil and bacteria from your hands to your face,” says Dr Alexis Granite (opens in new tab), consultant dermatologist for CeraVe (opens in new tab). “Only touch your face when you’re cleansing, moisturizing or applying sunscreen or makeup, and make sure your hands are clean first.”

For particularly painful chin spots, hydrocolloid acne patches (opens in new tab) are very useful because they provide a physical cover over the blemish – meaning you can’t touch it – as well as helping to reduce inflammation.

“The impact of your pillowcase is relatively mild in the grand scheme of acne,” says Dr Granite. “However, dead skin cells, skin oil (sebum), microbes, makeup, pet hair, and even saliva from drooling can all collect on pillowcases so it's a good idea to change them regularly. I would suggest once-twice weekly.” As for specific skincare products to placate angry blemishes? Below are a few expert recommendations to shop now.

The best skincare products for chin acne

(opens in new tab) Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant £11 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) £14 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £31 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) If ever there's been a cult skincare product for blemish prone skin, it's this. Containing 2% BHA to unclog pores, this liquid exfoliant makes light work of unclogging pores. Its texture is a little greasy considering that it's a liquid but, as Paula herself will tell you, people love it for the results.

(opens in new tab) Dr Sam's Flawless Neutralising Gel £28 at Dr Sam's (opens in new tab) A cocktail of blemish-busting ingredients has gone into this targeted treatment gel from Dr Sam Bunting's skincare range. We're talking salicylic and azelaic acids plus bakuchiol for a multi-pronged approach to calming spots and targeting the marks they leave behind.

(opens in new tab) CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser £9.15 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £10 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) £17.60 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (UK) (opens in new tab) As recommended by both Dr Maruthappu and Dr Granite, CeraVe recently launched its Blemish Control range in the UK, which includes this cleanser that's formulated with salicylic acid and niacinamide (opens in new tab) to help calm and clear blemish-prone skin. If you struggle with acne on your body more so than the face, look to the brand's SA Cleanser instead.

(opens in new tab) Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel £42 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Oily, acne and blemish-prone skin still needs moisture, and this non-comedogenic gel formula will deliver it to your complexion without clogging it further. The formula packs hydrating hyaluronic acid (opens in new tab) and soothing ginger root extract, along with a little salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation.