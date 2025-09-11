This Simple 4-Step Body Routine Has Given Me the Glass Skin Look, Top to Toe

It's been around for years, but the craze for 'glass skin' shows no sign of dying down—in fact, it's now extending to our shoulders, knees and toes (literally). Yes, "glass skin body routines" have been trending over on social media, and while it may be strange considering the change of season, and given that we'll be swapping over our sundresses for tights, no one can deny the appeal of silky smooth, glowing limbs. And after years of trial and error, I've found a disarmingly simple routine that has cracked the code. Ahead, the best products to keep your entire body feeling nourished as the days get chillier.

Exfoliation is key

"Glass skin, a term that refers to smooth, radiant, glowy-looking skin, begins with exfoliation," LeeAnne Leslie, clinical training and education director at ALPHA-H, tells Marie Claire UK. "Exfoliating works by removing dull, older skin cells that are often stained with pigment and do not reflect light well. Removing these redundant cells from the skin's surface helps reveal fresh, plump, clearer skin cells below. Regular exfoliation and the removal of dead skin cell buildup smooths uneven texture and ensures that products aimed to hydrate and nourish to give skin that 'glassy' finish, penetrate optimally."

To slough off dead skin cells, I love ALPHA-H's Retinol Reboot Exfoliating Body Treatment, which is formulated with fast-absorbing retinol and glycolic acid. While it was designed to primarily be used on the neck and décolletage—to help improve the look of sun damage, crepiness, redness and uneven texture—I love using it all over.

Alpha-H Retinol Reboot Exfoliating Body Treatment With 8% Glycolic Acid 2% Lactic Acid + 1% Encapsulated Retinol £31.99 at Cult Beauty

Prioritise in-shower care

And of course, your in-shower routine is paramount here. "Products containing exfoliating ingredients combined with nourishing skin-loving ingredients are perfect for in-shower use," continues Leslie. "Look for products that contain exfoliating acids like AHAs and BHAs to help to exfoliate and smooth, physical exfoliators to instantly refine texture and those with nourishing lipids and emollients to leave skin soft and dewy." Leslie recommends ALPHA-H's Micro Super Scrub, but I also love Naturium's KP Scrub & Mask, which I use once or twice a week to treat rough and bumpy skin. It features a powerhouse of ingredients, including AHA, BHA and PHA chemical exfoliants that work within the pores, helping to decongest and smooth.

You can also use a dual-action shower gel like Naturium's The Perfector Salicylic Acid Body Wash, which features encapsulated, time-released Salicylic Acid to clear clogged pores. I love leaving this on for a few minutes to get extra benefits—and it's gentle enough for daily use.

Maintain hydration throughout the day

"Lasting hydration is key", if you're looking for that "glass skin body" look, concludes Leslie. "Look for products and ingredients that work to bind moisture to the skin's upper layers. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and polyglutamic acid are notable examples of those that help by increasing hydration levels. Alpha-H Daily Dose Multivitamin Body Serum works well for daily application and has a quick dry down post shower." I love layering over Wallow's Eternal Sun Wallow Hand & Body Cream, which is rich and creamy, and features a blend of heady essential oils, including coconut, calendula, grapefruit, ylang ylang, petitgrain and jasmine.

And don't be afraid to put oil on top. It helps the "glass skin" appearance last all day and locks in moisture, which is great for those who have dry, dehydrated limbs like myself. I love Naturium's Glow Getter Body Oil, which adds a lovely, healthy sheen to the legs, or Wallow's Eternal Sun Bath & Body Oil leaves a lasting "gloss" all day long.