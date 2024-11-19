After years of harsh body scrubs and exfoliating mitts, I finally found the gentle secret to bump-free limbs

I have spent over a decade perfecting my skincare routine, but there's one major concern I was never able to rectify—dry, bumpy skin on my arms and legs. After years of scrubbing my limbs to within an inch of their life—with harsh physical exfoliators and rough mitts to no avail—I've finally uncovered the simple secret to smooth skin: chemical body exfoliators.

"Chemical exfoliants are a game-changer when it comes to sloughing away dead skin cells," says skincare expert Dr. Miriam Adebibe. "As we age, our skin’s natural cell turnover slows down, meaning dead skin lingers longer, leaving the complexion looking dry and dull. This can also lead to clogged pores and other skin dysfunctions."

Applied to dry skin like the best body lotions, chemical exfoliants loosen the bonds that hold dry, bumpy skin cells together, leaving you with smooth skin free from the rawness or abrasions that can sometimes come with rough physical exfoliators. Since adding this step into my body care routine, my skin has never looked (or felt) better.

Can chemical exfoliation help with keratosis pilaris?

Chemical exfoliants come highly recommended for tackling keratosis pilaris. "The beauty of products that target KP is that they combine gentle exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid and lactic acid which work to renew the skin without irritation," explains Dr Adebibe.

"Incorporating chemical exfoliants into your routine can give your skin the boost it needs, restoring a smooth, radiant texture and improving overall skin function." If you've found that the best body scrubs don't quite work to eradicate your KP, chemical exfoliants are well worth a try.

Which ingredients should I look out for in a chemical exfoliant?

"What makes formulas even more effective is the inclusion of urea, which has a keratolytic effect meaning it helps to break down excess keratin buildup (ideal for conditions like keratosis pilaris)," says Dr Adebibe. "Additionally, products which include niacinamide are beneficial as this steps in to repair the skin barrier, sealing in moisture and reducing water loss to maintain skin hydration."

How often should you chemically exfoliate your body?

I find that applying my chemical exfoliant two to three times a week is plenty. Even though they tend to be less harsh than physical exfoliants, the acids in chemical formulations may cause irritation if used too often. A few times a week strikes the perfect balance for keeping skin soft without causing any damage, particularly for sensitive skin.

Effective chemical body exfoliators

I have tried several different chemical body exfoliators in my time and each has been game changing. These formulas are gentle, easy to apply, and worth every penny if you have stubborn bumps that won't budge. Most can be applied to dry skin whenever is convenient for you, but some can be used in the shower to replace (or work in conjunction with) your best acne body wash.