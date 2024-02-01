When you have sensitive skin, it can feel like a gamble trying any new skincare products. I can relate. For years, my skin sensitivity and rosacea meant I avoided certain products (like vitamin C serums and facial sunscreens daily) to avoid making my skin unhappy and prevent a flare-up. However, sunscreen is the one product worth the effort of finding one that you and your skin likes. Not only does it help protect against skin cancer, but for we sensitive folk, it also helps reduce flare-ups and irritation caused by the sun's rays.

Luckily, it's not as hard to find a sunscreen that is sensitive skin-friendly as it once was. There are a bunch of sun protection products on the market designed specifically for sensitive, fussy skin. Here's everything you need to know, plus the best SPFs for sensitive skin.

What to look for in an sunscreen for sensitive skin

When you have sensitive skin, a lot of the conversation is based on pared-back skincare; essentially taking out all of the unnecessaries and going back to basics.

If there's one product to never remove from your routine it's sunscreen. I get it though, SPF can be irritating and it feels like an easy one to remove from your routine for the sake of keeping your skin happy. But it's one of the most important products out there for those with sensitive skin. Why? "Sensitive skin is more prone to irritation and adverse reactions, especially when exposed to the sun's harmful rays," says Amy Peterson, medical aesthetician and founder of Skincare by Amy Peterson medspa. And, of course, it helps to protect our skin and minimise the risk of skin cancer.

The great news is that there are actually tons of sunscreens out there that aren't irritating for sensitive skin types, but there are a few things to consider. When starting out on your journey, if you're not sure on what your skin does and doesn't like, Amy suggests opting for products labelled as "hypoallergenic" and "fragrance-free" to minimise the risk of irritation.

If your skin is really unhappy, Amy advises trying a sunscreen with physical blockers, which contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. "These ingredients are less likely to cause skin irritation compared to chemical sunscreens," she says. This isn't a given though—some chemical sunscreens are great for sensitive skin but physical formulas are a great place to start. You should also always look for a sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays, which you'll see described as 'broad-spectrum'.

Amy recommends doing a patch test before using a new sunscreen. "[This] ensures it doesn't trigger allergic reactions or exacerbate existing skin conditions," she explains. You might want to visit in store first to test a bunch of formulas to see what you like and what works before committing to a full size.

Ahead, take a look at our best SPFs for sensitive skin—all of which I've tried and tested over the course of weeks, months or years. But do bear in mind that everyone is different, so while this list will suit most sensitive skin types, it's not exhaustive and is by no means definitive.

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin, according to a beauty editor

1. Dermatica Photodamage Defence Sunscreen SPF50

Despite Dermatica's USP being the bespoke prescription skincare you get via their online dermatology platform, the brand has nailed its line of no-nonsense skincare basics, including the Photodamage Defence Sunscreen SPF50. It's a fantastic, budget-friendly sunscreen that protects the skin well without irritating it. It works really well under make-up, giving skin a dewy but not shiny finish.

2. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+

This is the sunscreen I recommend to literally everyone and I've never had someone tell me that they didn't get on with it. It was made with sensitive skin in mind so ticks all of the non-irritating boxes. It's an incredibly lightweight fluid formula, meaning it doesn't leave an annoying film or give skin an ultra-shiny finish. It comes in a small, handy bottle that makes it very easy to travel with or carry in your handbag for top-ups.

3. Skin Proud Serious Shade SPF50 Sunscreen

Another fantastic lightweight formula comes from Skin Proud's Serious Shade SPF50 Sunscreen. This is such a great product to wear under make-up if you struggle to find an SPF/foundation combo. It gives a satin finish that adds a touch of dewiness to the skin without making it look wet or greasy. The formula contains glycerin, which my dry skin loves. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

4. Altruist Face Fluid SPF50

Altruist is my favourite sunscreen brand because its cheap and the formulas are great—simple as that. This Face Fluid is exactly as it sounds, a lightweight cream formula that absorbs into the skin well without it feeling heavy or greasy. The formula recently went through a change, making it slightly thicker than it used to be, but I think it's still a great, affordable option. It rubs into skin nicely, works well with make-up and has never made my skin angry or flared it up.

5. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Featherlight SPF50 Sunscreen



Beauty Pie is yet to let me down, and this sunscreen is in my basket at all times. I've repurchased this lots and, considering I get a bunch of sunscreen for free, this is saying something. While I do think this is sensitive-skin friendly on the whole, it does have the potential to sting eyes, though I don't think this is common. This is something to bear in mind when you want full protection going over your eyelids etc.

6. Supergoop! Sheer Screen SPF30 Sunscreen

If you're sticking to mineral formulas, try Supergoop! Sheer Screen. Supergoop sunscreens are among some of the best, in my opinion—there's something in the brand's line-up to suit everyone. This one is great if you just don't get on with chemical sunscreen. I personally really like this formula but that's because I don't mind a satin finish (as I wear make-up most days) and have a light skin tone. However, we know mineral formulas can create a white cast and be too thick on those who don't love a silicone-y finish, so this is something to bear in mind.

7. CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF30

CeraVe is always a trusty option when it comes to skincare and this SPF30 moisturiser is no different. It's lightweight and doesn't feel like a sunscreen in the slightest (we're talking no thick, white chalky texture) making it a favourite among many. However, because it is a moisturiser, you have to make sure you're using enough (people tend to use slightly less when it's a moisturiser formula) so remember to use a full two finger lengths for your face and neck!

8. Lucy Bee SPF30 Serum Drops

This is such a lovely sunscreen that I don't often see people talking about. The formula contains hyaluronic acid to give that added boost of moisture to the skin. (To get its full benefits, apply on dampened skin, then follow with your moisturiser.) It's very lightweight (so make sure you use enough to get adequate protection), has broad-spectrum protection and absorbs well if you're using make-up after it. I'm not sure why it's has "drops" in its name as it's more of a serum-fluid formula and comes in a pump, so don't expect to see a pipette.